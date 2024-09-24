Zelenskiy holds flurry of bilateral meetings at UN for Ukraine

STORY: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a flurry of talks with world leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly Monday, trying to drum up support for Kyiv's efforts in the Russian war.

The heads of India, Germany and Japan all sat with the Ukrainian leader.

Zelenskiy also spoke to the wider summit urging peace for his country's future:

“Putin has stolen much already, but he will never steal the world's future. I'm sure.” // "We are now preparing for the second summit, moving forward with our partners, step by step, according to the peace formula.// And we are preparing a document to present at the second peace summit. I invite all leaders, nations to continue supporting our joint efforts for a just and peaceful future."

After his meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelenskiy stressed the need for unity in pursuing a "just peace."

Germany has been one of the most significant backers in Europe of Kyiv's defensive fight against Russia.

Zelenskiy also made note of Ukraine's developing ties with India after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite India's long-standing warm ties with Russia, it has allowed the diversion of artillery shells to Ukraine from European customers.

The full-scale Russia invasion of Ukraine, or "special military operation" as Moscow calls it, began in Feb 2022 and has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions more and turned Ukrainian towns and cities into rubble.

Following the UN sessions, Zelenskiy will travel to Washington to present his "victory plan" and influence White House policy on the war which includes Kyiv’s long-stated request to use long-range missiles on targets inside Russia.

Zelenskiy says the plan is for whoever ends up in the White House after November.

On Monday, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump - who said in a debate that he will end the war within days if elected claimed without evidence that Zelenskiy wanted the Democrats to win in November.

The presidential office in Kyiv did not immediately respond to a request for comment but Zelenskiy has previously said he is willing to work with whoever wins the election.