Zelenskiy to meet Scholz in Berlin on Friday, sources say

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Zelenskiy addresses to defence ministers who hold meeting over Ukraine crisis, in Kyiv

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will travel to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Zelenskiy will visit Berlin on Friday, He is meeting Scholz first and then President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. This is part of his European tour," one of the sources said.

Zelenskiy is travelling to meet allies in Europe this week but was dealt a blow as a planned summit meeting in Ramstein, Germany was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden cancelled his visit.

