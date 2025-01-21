Zelenskiy says Ukraine working to set up Trump meeting

Reuters
·1 min read
55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Ukraine is working to set up a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelenskiy said on Tuesday, after giving a speech calling on European leaders to do more to defend the continent.

"The teams have been working on a meeting, they are currently in the process," Zelenskiy said of efforts to arrange a meeting with Trump. He was speaking in an interview panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump, who took office on Monday, has said he will stop the war in Ukraine swiftly without saying how.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine would not agree to Russian demands that it drastically reduce the size of its military, predicting that Russian President Vladimir Putin would demand Ukraine cut its military to a fifth its size.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is what he wants. We will not allow this to happen," Zelenskiy said.

In his speech, Zelenskiy said Europe must make itself a strong global player, able to guarantee peace and security for itself and for others. He suggested Europe had less influence over Washington because the United States viewed its allies' contribution to security as lacking.

"Does anyone in the United States worry that Europe might abandon them someday – might stop being their ally? The answer is no," Zelenskiy said.

(Reporting by Alessandra Galloni, Tom Balmforth and Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Peter Graff)

Latest Stories

  • Bernie Sanders's Face During Donald Trump's Inauguration Is Going Viral

    Probably the only reasonable response to such a speech.

  • Trump Starts Purge With Midnight Truth Social Firing of Chef José Andrés and General Mark Milley

    Former President Joe Biden greeted President Donald Trump at the White House in advance of Monday’s inauguration with a conciliatory gesture, telling him and first lady Melania Trump: “Welcome home.” Trump ended his first day back in that home by posting a sneering message boasting of how his team was hunting down hundreds of Biden appointees to throw out of office. “Our first day in the White House is not over yet!” Trump wrote, in a Truth Social post shortly after midnight. “My Presidential Pe

  • 14 Big Yikes, Awkward Moments From Trump's Second Inauguration

    The silence before Carrie Underwood sang was deafening.

  • Trump’s Niece Flames Melania’s Tacky ‘Pizza Hut’ Inauguration Hat

    Donald Trump’s niece couldn’t hold back her laughter at Melania Trump’s wide-brimmed hat at Monday’s inauguration. Mary Trump reacted to some of the biggest parts of the ceremony, including what she referred to as “one of the most important things to happen today”–Melania’s viral black and white hat. The first lady wore a structured navy coat accessorized with black gloves, a crisp white shirt and a navy-blue wide-brimmed hat accompanied by a white stripe. “Some people said she looked like the H

  • CNN Fact-Checker Offers Brutal Take On Donald Trump’s Style Of Lying

    Daniel Dale picked apart the president's unscripted speech on Inauguration Day.

  • Biden pardons his siblings and their spouses on his way out of the White House

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden pardoned his siblings and their spouses on his way out of the White House, saying Monday that his family had been “subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics.”

  • Trump’s Meme Coin Immediately Crashes After Melania’s Cryptocurrency Launch

    Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40 percent, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “T

  • Obama Joked to Bush: ‘How Can We Stop What’s Happening?’

    A lip reader may have cracked the code after Barack Obama and George W. Bush were seen conversing at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. A deaf TikToker named Jackie, who frequently posts clips of celebrities and lip reads their conversation, seemingly provided insight into what the pair thinks of Trump. The TikToker posted video showing Obama making a brief comment to Bush, who is standing next to wife, Laura.

  • Hamas gave the three hostages ‘gift bags’ upon their release. This is what was inside

    When Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades, released its propaganda video of three Israeli hostages being released Sunday night, there was a striking detail.

  • Trump doesn't place hand on Bible during swearing-in

    President Donald Trump did not place his hand on the Bible as he took the oath of office during his inauguration on Monday. First lady Melania Trump stood next to the president holding two Bibles, but the 47th president of the United States didn't place his hand on either as he raised his right hand to take the presidential oath, which Chief Justice John Roberts issued. Melania Trump was holding her husband's personal Bible, which was given to him by his mother, and the Lincoln Bible that President Abraham Lincoln used to take the oath of office in 1861.

  • Do US adults support Trump's Day 1 actions? Here's what polling shows

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump 's second term began with efforts to deliver on key campaign promises, including his vows to crack down on immigration and restore “ energy dominance.”

  • Trump Team Marks Inauguration Day With Mean-Spirited 'EVICTION NOTE' Taunting Biden

    Donald Trump's campaign team attempted to troll the outgoing president on social media.

  • Mary Trump Spots Slim Silver Lining Amid Grim Reality Of Uncle's Comeback

    Donald Trump's niece said she takes "comfort in the knowledge" of one thing.

  • CNN Data Reporter Hits Joe Biden With A Harsh Truth In His Final Hours Of Office

    "My goodness gracious," Harry Enten said of one particular polling detail on the outgoing president.

  • Bill and Hillary Clinton Share a Snarky Reaction to Trump’s Inauguration Speech

    Bill and Hillary Clinton were less than impressed by Donald Trump’s inaugural speech, a fact which they made clear with subtle snark. The address that followed Trump’s swearing-in on Monday was tinged with vindication. The new president slammed the previous administration, declared that God saved him from an assassin’s bullet, and vowed to usher in a new “golden age” in America. Asked what his reaction to the speech was, former President Clinton told CNN, “I think you can figure it out for yours

  • Fox News Analyst Throws Cold Water on Trump’s ‘Big Promises’

    Fox News’ chief political analyst Brit Hume suggested President Donald Trump may have overpromised in his inaugural address Monday. While the first part of the address was, as Hume put it, a “down-to-business speech,” Trump made “some rhetorical flourishes at the end.” Some of the “quite extravagant promises,” according to Hume, had to do with what Trump described as the “golden age of America.”

  • Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend Trump inauguration in-person as event moves indoors

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith will not attend the inauguration of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump in person, now that the event is being moved indoors.Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of frigid temperatures in the U.S. capital."Most ticketed guests will no longer be able to attend the [inauguration] ceremonies in person, including Premier Danielle Smith," Sam Blackett, the premier's press secretary, told CBC News in a statement. Bla

  • Trump White House Orders 'Unprecedented' Decorating Change In Pentagon: Report

    The new president's apparent revenge tour even reached the halls of the Pentagon.

  • John Bolton on what Trump might want from Canada

    John Bolton was once one of Donald Trump's closest advisers. And to deal effectively with the new American president, Bolton warns Canada should not only focus on border security spending.

  • Trump Slams ‘Crying’ Liz Cheney and Frees J6 ‘Hostages’

    His presidency was just an hour old when Donald Trump excoriated Joe Biden for pardoning GOP officials who investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots—and promised retribution, in the form of salvation. “I was going to talk about the J6 hostages, but you’ll be happy because, you know, it’s action, not words that count, and you’re going to see a lot of action on the J6 hostages,” Trump said during a rambling post-inaugural speech that showed his lingering resentment over the 2020 election result