Zelenskiy urges Trump to be on Ukraine's side, says Putin not afraid of Europe

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ukraine needed broader security guarantees and Russian President Vladimir Putin was not afraid of Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Fox News in an interview in which he urged U.S. President Donald Trump to be on Ukraine's side.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Trump, who took office on Jan. 20, has promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war soon, without saying how. Aides have suggested that a deal could take months. Trump has expressed willingness to speak to Putin about ending the war, a contrast with the outgoing administration of Joe Biden, who shunned the Russian leader.

Trump's election win in November had sparked hope of a diplomatic resolution to end Moscow's invasion of Ukraine that began in Feb. 2022, but it also led to fears in Kyiv that a quick peace deal could come at a high price for Ukraine.

KEY QUOTES

"We want him (Trump) to be on the side of justice, on the side of Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in the interview aired on Tuesday night. "Putin is not afraid of Europe."

Zelenskiy added Ukraine cannot recognize Russia's occupation, but it preferred a diplomatic resolution.

CONTEXT

After the Russian invasion began, the United States under Democratic former President Joe Biden committed over $175 billion in aid for Ukraine, including over $60 billion in security assistance. It was uncertain if the aid would continue at that pace under Trump.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Jamie Freed and Saad Sayeed)