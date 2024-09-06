Zelensky accuses UK of dragging heels on deliveries of long-range missiles

Volodymyr Zelensky has asked key allies to permit Ukraine to use long-range missiles - FRAT

Volodymyr Zelensky accused Britain of slowing down deliveries of long-range missiles during key Nato weapons talks.

The Ukrainian president said Britain and other allies were showing a “shortage of missiles and cooperation” with fresh shipments of Storm Shadows and other ammunition.

He pleaded with London and Washington to loosen restrictions on the weapons to strike deep inside Russia as he seeks to turn the tide of Moscow’s invasion in Kyiv’s favour.

Mr Zelensky delivered his message directly to Western defence ministers on Friday during his first in-person appearance for talks at the Ramstein air base in Germany.

“We hear that your long-range policy has not changed, but we see changes in the Atacms, Storm Shadows and Scalps – a shortage of missiles and cooperation,” Mr Zelensky told the gathering.

“And this applies even to our territory, which is occupied by Russia, including Crimea. We think it is wrong that there are such steps.”

Ukraine has made repeated pleas to the UK, US and France to use the Western-supplied, long-range missiles to strike airfields, missile launchers, ammunition and fuel depots and command and control hubs on Russian soil.

Kyiv’s Western allies have allowed Ukraine to use their smaller weapons across the border, but have so far refused to budge when it comes to deep strikes.

“We need to have this long-range capability not only on the occupied territory of Ukraine, but also on the Russian territory, so that Russia is motivated to seek peace,” Mr Zelensky said at the beginning of the meeting.

The US-led Defense Contact Group is a regular gathering of more than 50 of Kyiv’s Western allies to discuss military aid for the nation.

Mr Zelensky’s first in-person appearance at the meeting signifies a shift in tactics as he attempts to bring an end to the 31-month war with Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky signs a Ukrainian scalp missile on Air Force Day - Pool Photo/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/Alamy

His forces have been able to capture 1,000 sq km (386 square miles) of territory in Russia’s southern Kursk region a month after launching the first foreign invasion on Russian soil since the second world war in August.

A month after the daring offensive began, Mr Zelensky said Moscow had “lost about six thousand soldiers killed and wounded”.

“We need to force Russia to seek peace. We need to make Russian cities and even Russian soldiers think about what they need, peace or Putin, and it is realistic to push them to choose peace,” the Ukrainian president added.

But the war-time leader also warned that his forces were losing ground to Russian advances in the eastern region of Donetsk.

Moscow has deployed its “most capable” units in the pursuit of gains around the city of Pokrovsk, a key garrison for Ukraine’s defence of the Donbas.

If the city falls into Moscow’s clutches, it would also open up new routes for Russian forces to push towards Dnipro, Ukraine’s fourth-largest city.

Mr Zelensky is expected to travel to Washington to present a “victory plan” to the US president Joe Biden, as well as to Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, who are competing to replace him in the White House.

Jens Stoltenberg, the outgoing secretary-general of Nato, said Kyiv would be able to win the war if given the weapons it needs.

“The quickest way to end this war is to provide weapons to Ukraine,” he said in a meeting with Norway’s prime minister on Friday.

“Putin must realise that he cannot win on the battlefield, but must accept a just and lasting peace.”

Click here to view this content.

Ukraine’s allies made promises of air defence munitions in the wake of a deadly wave of long-range bombardments against civilian and military targets by Moscow.

More than 50 people were killed in an attack on a military academy in the central city of Poltava, while a day later a missile barrage on western Lviv wiped out an entire family apart from the father.

John Healey, the defence secretary, promised to send 650 air-defence missiles to Ukraine, in a support package worth £162m.

“These new UK-made missiles will support Ukraine to defend its people, infrastructure, and territory from Putin’s brutal attacks,” he said.

Lloyd Austin, the US defence secretary, announced a $250m (£191m) package, expected to include air defence.

“We hear your urgency and we share it,” Mr Austin said.

Germany said it would deliver four Iris-T air-defence batteries and 10 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks.

Standing next to Mr Zelensky, Mr Healey pledged to extend the UK’s Operation Interflex training programme for Ukrainian recruits through next year.

“As I told our allies and partners today in Germany, the UK will continue to step up our support. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the defence secretary said.

The scheme has trained more than 45,000 Ukrainian troops since the beginning of Putin’s invasion in February 2022.

The US package also includes Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition for Himars rocket launchers and patrol boats.