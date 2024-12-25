Zelensky blasts Putin's 'inhumane' Christmas Day attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian missile strike on Christmas Day (via REUTERS)

Ukraine’s President has hit out at an “inhumane” Russian attack on Christmas Day targeting the war-torn country’s energy infrastructure.

Ukraine's air defence downed over 50 Russian missiles out of 70 launched on Wednesday morning during the Christmas Day attack on energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Today, Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhumane? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred attack drones," Zelensky said on the Telegram messenger.

The strike hit a thermal power plant and prompted Ukrainians to take shelter in metro stations on Christmas morning. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said one Russian missile passed Moldovan and Romanian airspace.

Nearly three years into the war, the strikes wounded at least six people in the northeastern city of Kharkiv and killed one in the region of Dnipropetrovsk, the governors there said.

Half a million people in Kharkiv region were left without heating, in temperatures just a few degrees Celsius above zero, while there were blackouts in the capital Kyiv and elsewhere.

"The targets are our energy. They continue to fight for a blackout in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian energy minister, Herman Halushchenko, said Russia again "massively attacks energy infrastructure," in a Facebook statement.

Ukraine's Air Force alerted multiple missiles fired at Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Poltava regions east of the country.

"The (electricity) distribution system operator takes the necessary measures to limit consumption to minimize negative consequences for the power system," he said.

"As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will establish the damage caused."

Ukraine's biggest private energy company, DTEK, said Russia struck one of their thermal power plants Wednesday morning, making it the 13th attack on Ukraine's power grid this year.

"Denying light and warmth to millions of peace-loving people as they celebrate Christmas is a depraved and evil act that must be answered," Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK wrote on his X account.

Ukrainians were marking their second Christmas on Wednesday, according to a new calendar in another step towards erasing Russian influence.

Most Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians and the independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine, set up in 2018, agreed in 2023 to move away from the traditional Julian calendar used in Russia where Christmas is January 7.

Ukrainian state energy operator, Ukrenergo, applied preemptive power outages across the country, due to a "massive missile attack," leading to electricity going out in several districts of the capital, Kyiv.

At least seven strikes targeted Kharkiv sparking fires across the city, regional head Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

At least three people were injured, local authorities said."Kharkiv is under massive missile fire. A series of explosions rang out in the city and there are still ballistic missiles flying in the direction of the city. Stay in safe places," Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Last month Zelensky condemned the “vile escalation of Russian terrorist tactics” after it carried out two huge attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, with the second attack cutting power to at least a million people across three western regions of the country.

Meanwhile Putin said the attack on Ukrainian infrastructure was a response to Kyiv's attacks on Russian regions using longer-range Western missiles.