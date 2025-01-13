Zelensky ready to exchange North Korean soldiers for Ukrainian prisoners of war

Arpan Rai
·3 min read

Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was ready to return the North Korean soldiers that his forces allegedly captured last week if Kim Jong Un could facilitate their exchange for Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Ukraine is ready to hand over Kim Jong Un’s soldiers to him if he can organise their exchange for our warriors who are being held captive in Russia,” Mr Zelensky said on Sunday.

“In addition to the first captured soldiers from North Korea, there will undoubtedly be more. It’s only a matter of time before our troops manage to capture others.”

The Ukrainian leader claimed on Saturday that his troops had captured two North Korean soldiers from Russia’s Kursk region. He posted a short video showing one of them lying in a bed with bandaged hands and the other sitting with a bandage around his jaw.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of them purportedly said during interrogation he had been told he was on a training exercise and did not know he was fighting Ukrainian troops.

The soldier claimed to have hid in a shelter during fighting before being found a few days later. They had suffered significant losses and food and water shortages for several days before their capture, he purportedly said.

“One of them expressed a desire to stay in Ukraine, the other to return to Korea,” Mr Zelensky said in a televised statement about the captured soldiers.

He said any captured North Koreans “who express a desire to bring peace closer by spreading the truth about this war in Korean language will be given that opportunity”.

One of the prisoners carried a Russian military ID card that Mr Zelensky claimed was “issued in the name of another person”. The Ukrainian intelligence agency SBU showed an ID card issued to a 26-year-old man from Russia’s Tyva region bordering Mongolia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other soldier carried no papers.

North Korean authorities called for the country’s troops to “self destruct” to evade capture, according to Lee Seong-kweun, a lawmaker on the South Korean parliament intelligence committee, who cited the South Korean National Intelligence Service.

“It was also found in the memos carried by those killed that North Korean authorities emphasised self-destruction and suicide before capture, and that soldiers vaguely expect to join the Workers’ Party (of North Korea) or be pardoned,” Mr Lee said, citing the intelligence agency’s findings.

Captured North Korean soldiers had not shown an intention to come to South Korea, though South Korea would cooperate with Ukraine if there was a request, Yonhap news agency reported, citing NIS.

The agency said the captive North Korea soldiers haven’t expressed a desire to defect or requested to resettle in South Korea, according to two lawmakers who attended the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine, South Korea and the US claim that Pyongyang has deployed nearly 11,000 soldiers to help the Russian military fight off the Ukrainian incursion of the Kursh border region which began last August.

Russia and North Korea have neither confirmed nor denied the allegations.

Latest Stories

  • Soldiers' arrest 'indisputable evidence' of North Korean involvement in Ukraine war

    Comments come after Ukrainian forces detained two North Korean soldiers fighting in Russia’s Kursk region who have since reportedly been sent to Kyiv for questioning.View on euronews

  • Ukraine says it captured two injured North Korean soldiers in Russia

    President Zelensky says the two men are receiving "necessary medical assistance".

  • Ukraine says it captured 2 North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s forces have captured two North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops in Russia’s Kursk border region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday.

  • 'Massive Reversal': Trump Ripped For Already Backpedaling On Key Campaign Promise

    The president-elect and one of his advisors just shifted an important timetable.

  • Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise

    Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s

  • Mike Pence Reveals What He Said to Donald Trump During Their First Conversation in 4 Years

    The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9

  • Border city mayor says Canada-U.S. relationship is 'deteriorating' under Trump's tariff threats

    The mayor of a Canadian border city says the prime minister and premiers should speak to communities like his about frustration with the United States that is bubbling up over president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments about absorbing Canada."[The relationship] is deteriorating and people are saying they're not going to cross the border," said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ont., which has a border crossing with Port Huron, Mich."I'm hearing it on a constant basis: 'We don'

  • Bannon Sets MAGA Expiration Date for ‘Evil’ Elon Musk

    Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s former advisor who helped steer conservative media into the arms of the xenophobic far-right, has vowed to get Trump’s new favorite confidant booted from the White House orbit before next week’s inauguration. “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated,” Bannon told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.” Bannon, a former investment banker an

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • Trump Summons Canada’s MAGA Groupies for ‘51st State’ Night

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific COVID-19 conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environment

  • Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate

    Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women—as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault—appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • Zuck’s Own Board Co-Chair Knifes Him Over MAGA Makeover

    Mark Zuckerberg’s shock decision to scrap fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram has sparked concern and outrage—including from inside the top ranks of the company. Michael McConnell, co-chair of Meta’s Oversight Board, said in an interview Friday that the move looks like “buckling to political pressure.” “I would have liked to have seen these reforms laid out in less contentious and partisan times, so that they would be considered on the merits rather than… Donald Trump is president and now th

  • See photos of the high-tech German fighting vehicle poised to strengthen Ukraine's frontline defense

    Germany's Rheinmetall delivered Ukraine the first KF41 Lynx combat vehicle. The Lynx is one of the world's most advanced infantry fighting vehicles.

  • How Trump could declare a national emergency to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs

    WASHINGTON — United States president-elect Donald Trump may declare a national emergency in order to turn his threat to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs into a reality.

  • Ukraine says it has hit one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone strike

    Ukraine claimed Saturday to have struck one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in a drone attack, starting a fire at the facility more than 700 miles into Russian territory.

  • NBC Star Trump Hates Is ‘Asking Other Networks for Job’

    NBC chief political analyst and former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd has told news industry leaders he is planning to leave the network when his contract is up this year, Semafor reported Sunday. The network mainstay has reportedly told editors from other networks and digital media organizations about his plans, and has been discussing new roles—in both broadcast and other mediums. NBC did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast. Neither the network nor Todd have confi

  • Zelensky offers exchange of North Korean soldiers

    One of the soldiers thought he was going to Russia for "training", Kyiv's security service said.

  • Judge who blocked release of Trump report was 'plainly' wrong, special counsel tells appeals court

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked a federal appeals court to move swiftly in reversing a judge's order that had blocked the agency from releasing any part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump.