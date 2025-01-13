Zelensky says he discussed idea of Western troops in Ukraine with Macron

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky pose before a meeting in Brussels, Belgium on December 18, 2024.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had discussed the idea of Western "contingents" being deployed in Ukraine with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday. Zelensky did not give further details about what these "partner contingents" might entail.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday and discussed the idea of Western "contingents" being deployed to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader did not say whether he was talking about the West sending combat troops or peacekeepers as part of a settlement to end the nearly three-year war with Russia.

"Today I spoke with the president of France. It was a rather long and detailed conversation. We discussed defence support – various forms of defence, arms packages for Ukraine," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"We also discussed the deployment of partner contingents and the training of our military," he added.

