Zelensky says he discussed idea of Western troops in Ukraine with Macron

NEWS WIRES
·1 min read
France's President Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky pose before a meeting in Brussels, Belgium on December 18, 2024.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had discussed the idea of Western "contingents" being deployed in Ukraine with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday. Zelensky did not give further details about what these "partner contingents" might entail.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday and discussed the idea of Western "contingents" being deployed to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader did not say whether he was talking about the West sending combat troops or peacekeepers as part of a settlement to end the nearly three-year war with Russia.

"Today I spoke with the president of France. It was a rather long and detailed conversation. We discussed defence support – various forms of defence, arms packages for Ukraine," Zelensky said in his evening address.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We also discussed the deployment of partner contingents and the training of our military," he added.

(AFP)


Read more on FRANCE 24 English

Read also:
How French soldiers train for trench warfare
Macron sees 'no quick and easy solution' to Ukraine conflict

Latest Stories

  • 'Massive Reversal': Trump Ripped For Already Backpedaling On Key Campaign Promise

    The president-elect and one of his advisers just shifted an important timetable.

  • Melania Trump Reveals Where She Plans To Live During Her Husband's Presidency

    The former first lady's living plans have been the subject of much speculation ahead of Donald Trump's second term.

  • Trump Explains How He Plans To Bring Grocery Prices Down: Do Experts Think It Will Work?

    According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...

  • Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise

    Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s

  • Border city mayor says Canada-U.S. relationship is 'deteriorating' under Trump's tariff threats

    The mayor of a Canadian border city says the prime minister and premiers should speak to communities like his about frustration with the United States that is bubbling up over president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments about absorbing Canada."[The relationship] is deteriorating and people are saying they're not going to cross the border," said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ont., which has a border crossing with Port Huron, Mich."I'm hearing it on a constant basis: 'We don'

  • Column: Trump wants to grab control of Greenland, Canada and the Panama Canal. He's already bungled it

    Trump wants to take Greenland from Denmark, make Canada the 51st state and retake the Panama Canal, threats reflecting his view that might makes right.

  • Bannon Sets MAGA Expiration Date for ‘Evil’ Elon Musk

    Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s former advisor who helped steer conservative media into the arms of the xenophobic far-right, has vowed to get Trump’s new favorite confidant booted from the White House orbit before next week’s inauguration. “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated,” Bannon told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.” Bannon, a former investment banker an

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • Mary Trump Exposes The ‘Sordid’ Truth About Uncle's Leadership In Disasters

    Donald Trump's niece also pinpointed "one of the most frustrating things" about his response to the California wildfires.

  • Trump Summons Canada’s MAGA Groupies for ‘51st State’ Night

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific COVID-19 conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environment

  • Gavin Newsom Hits Back at Elon Musk With Clip of Firefighters Exposing His ‘Lies’

    Gavin Newsom has taken to X to share what he believes is a gotcha clip of Elon Musk being “exposed” for lying about the California wildfires. The MAGA billionaire, along with Donald Trump, has been a vocal critic of the governor’s response to the crisis. Trump even dubbed him “Gavin Newscum,” before Musk described him as a “subtard.” Newsom had sensibly refused to get drawn into the war of words, saying he “respect[s] the office” of the incoming president. But, taking to X on Sunday evening, he

  • Trump hasn't put out the LA fires yet? What is that 'incompetent pol' waiting for? | Opinion

    Apparently President-elect Donald Trump knows how to put out the fires still raging in and around Los Angeles. But he won't tell us.

  • From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand

    Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • It's Pierre Poilievre's Canada Now

    The Trump-like Conservative leader is riding an anti-establishment wave—and will almost certainly become PM this year.

  • In the news today: Field narrows among big-name Liberal leader hopefuls

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • Trump: Jack Smith shouldn’t be allowed to release report

    President-elect Trump said Sunday that former special counsel Jack Smith shouldn’t be allowed to “issue a ‘report’ on a complete and total Witch Hunt against me.” “Why would Deranged Jack Smith be allowed to issue a ‘report’ on a complete and total Witch Hunt against me, strictly for political purposes, when he was thrown off…

  • NBC Star Trump Hates Is ‘Asking Other Networks for Job’

    NBC chief political analyst and former Meet the Press host Chuck Todd has told news industry leaders he is planning to leave the network when his contract is up this year, Semafor reported Sunday. The network mainstay has reportedly told editors from other networks and digital media organizations about his plans, and has been discussing new roles—in both broadcast and other mediums. NBC did not immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast. Neither the network nor Todd have confi

  • ‘The View’ Host Calls Out Jesse Watters’ ‘Racist’ Fire Comments

    Sunny Hostin did not mince words when she condemned Fox News host Jesse Watters for his comments blaming the L.A. fires on “woke politics and DEI.” On Monday’s The View, the hosts discussed the aftermath of the fires and Hostin brought up Watters’ comments from the January 8 broadcast of Jesse Watters Primetime. “That was just complete—not only misinformation, but it was racist, and I think we need to also call stuff like that out,” Hostin said. During the Primetime segment last week, Watters qu

  • Putin’s State TV Floats Splitting Greenland With Trump

    Vladimir Putin is determined to further enlarge Russia, and he sees Donald Trump’s plan to buy Greenland or take it by other means as a way to whitewash Putin’s attempted conquest of Ukraine, as well as his potential future endeavors. Russian state TV’s talking heads, many of whom see Trump as a potential savior who is going to lift sanctions, are taking it a step further, and speculating that Trump might willingly split Greenland with Russia. “In recent days, events have been developing very ra