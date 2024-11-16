Zelensky wants Russia's war with Ukraine to end by ‘diplomatic means’

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on November 16, 2024, said the war with Russia must end by "diplomatic means".

As Ukraine and Russia prepare for Donald Trump's return to the White House next year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said Russia's war against his country must end by diplomatic means.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that Kyiv would like to end the war with Russia next year through "diplomatic means", as both countries prepare for Donald Trump's return to the White House.

February 2025 would mark the third anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, with Russia's troops gaining ground in recent months against Kyiv's outmanned and outgunned soldiers.

The prospect of Trump returning to power in the United States next year has raised questions about the future of the conflict, as the Republican has been critical of US military aid to Kyiv.

Zelensky spoke a day after saying the war will end "sooner" than it otherwise would have done once Trump becomes president.

"For our part, we must do everything we can to ensure that this war ends next year. We have to end it by diplomatic means," Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian radio. "And this, I think, is very important."



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Russia launches combined drone and missile barrage on Kyiv

Scholz-Putin call opens 'Pandora's box', Zelensky says

Russian assault on Ukraine's Kupiansk mounts pressure on northeastern front