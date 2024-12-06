Zelensky unveils new ‘rocket-drone’ with double Storm Shadow’s range

Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi at a ceremony for the Peklo ‘rocket-drone’ in Kyiv, on Dec 6 - AFP/GENYA SAVILOV

Volodymyr Zelensky has unveiled a new Ukrainian-produced “rocket-drone” capable of striking targets 700km (430 miles) away, more than twice the longest range of missiles supplied by Western allies.

The unmanned aerial vehicle, called “Peklo”, which means ‘hell’ in Ukrainian, is the second type of so-called “rocket-drone” unveiled by Kyiv this year as it bolsters its ability to strike deep into Russia.

The drones, which fly low like a cruise missile, can reach speeds of 700kph (430mph), Ukraine’s state arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom said as the weapon was officially handed over to the armed forces.

British and French Storm Shadow missiles have a range of around 250km (155 miles), while US-supplied Atacms missiles can travel 300km (185 miles).

Last month, Vladimir Putin tested a new hypersonic missile called the Oreshnik by firing it at Dnipro in Ukraine, which travelled 800km (500 miles), in response to strikes using Western-supplied weapons.

07:01 PM GMT

06:37 PM GMT

Zelensky’s new strategic adviser: ‘Trump is a deals guy. My president is a deals guy as well’

“The story you need to write is about Ukraine 2.0,” says Oleksandr Kamyshin, President Zelensky’s new adviser on strategic affairs, raising a glass across the table. “Finally, everything is coming together.”

It is a more positive story than most from Ukraine at the moment. The day before, Vladimir Putin had launched a record aerial attack across the country, with 188 drones and missiles shot down. On the ground, Russia is making grinding progress in the east.

Read the full story here.

Oleksandr Kamyshin in Kyiv, on June 28, 2023. - PETE KIEHART/BLOOMBERG

06:06 PM GMT

Russia criticises destruction of its ‘cultural heritage’ in Latvia

The Russian foreign ministry summoned the head of the Latvian embassy to complain about the “destruction of Russian historical and cultural heritage”, according to Ukrainian news site European Pravda.

The ministry is said to have taken particular issue with the dismantling of a monument to Barclay de Tolly, a former military leader in the Russian Empire, and removal of a memorial plaque to Pushkin.

In September, unknown perpetrators doused the statue in Riga with paint, before Riga City Council approved its removal from the Esplanade Park.

05:29 PM GMT

Ukraine: The Latest podcast

As Kyiv forces launch a fresh assault in Kursk and capture Russian soldiers, we hear the mood in the combat zone of the Donbas, as Volodymyr Zelensky’s right-hand man Andrii Yermak tours Washington to speak to Trump’s team.

05:22 PM GMT

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills nine

A Russian strike on the southern Zaporizhzhia region has killed at least nine people, the local governor said.

Governor Ivan Fedorov said in a post on Telegram that a Russian attack had set a car garage and service station on fire.

Six people were wounded, including two children aged four and 11, he said. Video from the site shared by governor showed dense flames rising from a destroyed building and a burnt-out car.

Credit: IvanFedorov/Telegram

04:57 PM GMT

EU fails to agree on Russian sanctions package

European Union representatives have failed to approve a 15th package of sanctions on Russia, which included an extension for the Czech Republic to import Russian oil-based products coming mainly through Slovakia.

Two member states blocked the passage over a disagreement about extending the time given to European companies disinvesting from Russia, diplomats said. EU members will come back to the package later.

04:37 PM GMT

Romania annuls first round of presidential election amid fears of Russian meddling

Romania’s top court annulled the first round of the country’s presidential election after Russia was accused of orchestrating an online campaign to promote a pro-Kremlin candidate.

The constitutional court’s decision, which is final, came after President Klaus Iohannis declassified intelligence on Wednesday alleging that Moscow was behind Calin Georgescu’s shock win.

Elena Lasconi, the centrist candidate who had been due to face off against Mr Georgescu on Sunday, said it was the wrong decision that “destroyed 35 years of progress”.

Read the full story here.

A pro-European rally in support of democracy at Piata Universitatii square in Bucharest on Dec 5 - AFP via GETTY/DANIEL MIHAILESCU

04:16 PM GMT

Child hospitalised in deadly Russian airstrike

A Russian airstrike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih has killed two people and wounded at least 13 others, the regional governor said.

Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Sergiy Lysak said in a post on Telegram that one of those hospitalised was a six-year-old child.

Kryvyi Rih lies around 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the frontlines in southern Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force issued a warning over a ballistic missile threat from Crimea and urged residents of Kryvyi Rih to stay in shelters.

03:59 PM GMT

Pictured: Day of the Armed Forces in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky has paid tribute to the Ukrainian armed forces by laying flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv.

“Respect. Gratitude. Honour. From the entire Ukrainian people, to each of them. To everyone who, with blood, tears, and fire, is writing the new history of independent Ukraine”, he later wrote on X.

Volodymyr Zelensky placing flowers on Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day in Kyiv on 6 Dec - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP via GETTY

Volodymyr Zelensky awarding a Ukrainian serviceman during the Events on Ukraine’s Armed Forces Day in Kyiv - UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/AFP via GETTY

03:38 PM GMT

Syria retreat shows Russia cannot fight on two fronts, says Ukraine

The hasty retreat of Russia’s ally Bashar al-Assad in Syria at the hands of rebel groups shows Moscow is unable to fight on two fronts, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said.

“We can see that Russia cannot fight on two fronts, this is clear from the events in Syria,” said ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, adding that Russia’s heavy losses in Ukraine had left its ally “without the necessary support”.

Anti-regime rebel groups have mounted the swiftest battlefield advance since a rebellion against the Syrian president descended into civil war 13 years ago, capturing the cities of Aleppo, Idlib and are now on their way to Homs.

Mr Tykhyi also rejected accusations from Iran that Ukraine was involved in the Syrian conflict.

03:09 PM GMT

Russian general called US military chief after Oreshnik strike

Russian general Valery Gerasimov phoned Joe Biden’s top military advisor last week amid fears over escalation in hostilities between the two countries.

The Russian general reassured General Charles Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, that the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile launch had been planned before Washington permitted the use of ATACMS to strike deeper into Russia, according to the New York Times citing defence and military officials.

A spokesman for General Brown said the US military had not “proactively announced” the call at the request of his Russian counterpart but confirmed the pair had discussed the conflict in Ukraine last Wednesday.

The Institute for the Study of War has since pointed out that the account would contradict the Russian president’s party line.

“Gerasimov’s statement to Brown, if accurate, directly undermined this ongoing information operation by admitting that the Oreshnik launch was not connected to Ukrainian strikes into Russia with Western-provided weapons as Putin explicitly claimed in an emergency address immediately following the strike,” the analysts said.

02:56 PM GMT

Putin moots deploying hypersonic missiles in Belarus

Vladimir Putin has suggested Russia could deploy its newly developed hypersonic Oreshnik missiles in Belarus next year, as the nation increases production of the weapon.

“It will become possible, I think, in the second half of next year, as the serial production of these complexes is ramped up in Russia,” the Russian president told his Belarusian counterpart in a televised meeting.

02:37 PM GMT

Watch: Zelensky unveils ‘rocket-drone’ called ‘hell’

The Ukrainian president has attended a ceremony to mark the official handover of new ‘rocket-drones’ from arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom to the armed forces.

Ukraine’s arms production minister said the rocket drones, which are more than a metre long with small wings and tail fins, could be viewed akin to a cruise missile.

02:29 PM GMT

Moscow cancels New Year fireworks

Moscow will forgo fireworks for this year’s New Year celebrations, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said in a December 6 interview with Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti.

The city has not set off fireworks to mark New Year since 2022 because of the ongoing war.

In November 2022, Sobyanin claimed a poll showed city residents were opposed to fireworks and street concerts.

However, Moscow has continued to hold fireworks displays to commemorate Victory Day on May 9.

02:19 PM GMT

Ukrainian special forces ‘capture 12 Russian soldiers’ in fresh Kursk advance

Ukraine captured 12 Russian soldiers in a fresh attack in the Kursk border region, according to Ukrainian special forces.

Kyiv said 17 Russian soldiers were killed in its assault in Kursk, which was invaded by Ukraine in a daring incursion in August.

It comes after Ukraine made advances during a counterattack south of Korenevo, near the Ukrainian border, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank.

Russia is thought to have regained around 40 per cent of the Kursk territory initially seized by Ukraine, with soldiers telling the BBC they had been told to hold their position “until Trump’s inauguration and the start of negotiations”.

Credit: 73rd Naval Special Operations Center

01:47 PM GMT

Zelensky to attend Notre Dame ceremony alongside Trump

Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to attend the re-opening of Notre Dame ceremony in Paris, fives years after the cathedral was devastated by a fire, according to AFP citing diplomatic sources.

Around 50 heads of state and government are expected in the French capital for the ceremony on Saturday, including Prince William, Ursula von der Leyen and Donald Trump.

A Ukrainian official told AFP that a meeting between Mr Zelensky and US president-elect would be “possible”.

01:10 PM GMT

West is pushing world towards global conflict, warns Putin

Vladimir Putin has blamed the West for pushing the world towards global conflict by “deliberately escalating” the war in Ukraine.

“Of special concern, naturally, is the situation in the European region, in particular, in Ukraine. Western countries are deliberately escalating tensions - it is them who are responsible for the present-day tragedy and they continue aggravating the situation,” Putin told a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, according to Tass, Russia’s state news agency.

“Such an irresponsible policy is driving the world to the brink of a global conflict,” he added.

12:58 PM GMT

Putin signs security pact with ally

Vladimir Putin visited Belarus on Friday to sign a treaty offering security guarantees to Moscow’s closest ally.

The planned signing of the document follows the publication of a revised version of Russia’s nuclear doctrine, which placed Belarus under the Russian nuclear umbrella for the first time and lowered the threshold for use of nuclear weapons.

Speaking alongside Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin emphasised that the new document includes a potential use of Russian tactical nuclear weapons deployed to Belarus in response to an aggression.

“I’m sure that the treaty will ensure the security of Russia and Belarus,” Putin said in televised remarks.

Alexander Lukashenko welcomes Vladimir Putin before a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus in Minsk, Belarus Dec 6 - GRIGORY SYSOYEV/SPUTNIK VIA REUTERS

12:33 PM GMT

Watch: Sergei Lavrov speaks with Tucker Carlson

The West should cooperate with Russia “for the sake of the universe” because the Kremlin will use “any means” to defend itself, the Russian foreign minister has said.

Sergey Lavrov made the warning in a 90-minute interview in Moscow with US talk show host Tucker Carlson that has been criticised as a gift for the Kremlin’s propaganda machine.

Credit: X / @TuckerCarlson

12:10 PM GMT

Pictured: Ukrainian soldier with German-supplied Gepard gun

A Ukrainian troop poses with a German-supplied Gepard air defence gun - Air Command East

11:55 AM GMT

‘Results of the year with Vladimir Putin’ date set

Vladimir Putin will hold his annual press conference on Dec 19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The televised marathon event, which will involve foreign media, will take place a month before US President-elect Donald Trump takes over at the White House and as Russian forces make advances in Ukraine.

The event, during which Putin answers journalists’ questions and takes calls from members of the public, will be called “Results of the year with Vladimir Putin”, Mr Peskov said.

Last year’s event took more than four hours.

11:25 AM GMT

Lavrov lays out Russian terms for ‘peace’

Sergei Lavrov said Russia prefers a “peaceful” end to the war with Ukraine through “negotiations” in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

He said Ukraine should not be allowed to join Nato or host any foreign military bases.

Mr Lavrov also said Ukraine should accept the recognition of four new Russian regions: Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov gives interview to US journalist Carlson in Moscow - Shutterstock

11:03 AM GMT

Ship runs aground carrying Norwegian weapons for Poland

A cargo ship loaded with Norwegian weapons destined to protect a Polish logistics hub that distributes military aid to Ukraine has run aground off Norway’s coast, authorities said Friday.

The civilian vessel Finlandia Seaways was transporting some of the weapons Oslo announced Monday to protect the hub when it ran aground off southwestern Norway on Thursday.

“The vessel hit a shoal and suffered damage to the rudder and propeller. It had to be tugged to a dock,” a spokesman for the Sola rescue centre, Thomas Breivoll, told AFP.

“There was nothing dramatic about it,” he added.

Norway’s defence ministry is sending F-35 jet fighters, NASAMS surface-to-air missiles and around 100 soldiers to protect the Rzeszow hub in Poland as part of a Nato member state rotation.

10:39 AM GMT

Head of Zelensky’s office meets with Trump team

Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, met with Donald Trump’s team and members of Congress during an unannounced visit to the United States this week.

Mr Yermak, who has been described as Volodymyr Zelensky’s “power broker”, gave his assessment of the frontline situation in Ukraine to Jake Sullivan, Joe Biden’s senior national security advisor.

You can listen to the Telegraph’s exclusive interview with Mr Yermak below.

10:02 AM GMT

Russia claims capture of two villages in eastern Ukraine

Russian troops took control of the settlements of Pustynka and Sukhi Yaly in east Frern Ukraine, according to the Russian defence ministry.

Sukhi Yaly is about 13 kilometres (eight miles) southwest of Kurakhove, a strategic industrial town on the banks of a reservoir that Moscow is trying to encircle.

Pustynka lies just south of Pokrovsk, an embattled logistics hub at the intersection of rail and road routes supplying Ukrainian troops across the front line.

The villages are near the embattled supply hub of Pokrovsk, which Russian forces have been edging towards for months.

09:51 AM GMT

Lavrov blames Nato expansion for Ukraine invasion

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, blamed Nato expansion for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Thursday.

“We did not start this war. We had been for years and years and years sending warnings that pushing NATO closer and closer to our borders is going to create a problem,” Mr Lavrov told the former Fox News host.

Putin sent his troops over the border from Russia and its ally Belarus in February 2022, with the Russian president saying he was seeking to “de-Nazify” the Ukrainian leadership in Kyiv.

09:09 AM GMT

Kursk gets new governor

Vladimir Putin has appointed a new governor to Kursk, tasking him with “crisis management” as Ukrainian troops launch new assaults in the region.

Alexander Khinshtein, a veteran Russian MP, was appointed on Thursday after Ukraine captured around a dozen troops in the border region.

“As the territory is being liberated from the enemy, of course much will have to be done to restore housing and communal services and to restore the economy of the territory as a whole as well as that area now being liberated by our troops,” Putin said.

Vladimir Putin meets with acting governor of the Kursk region Alexander Khinshtein in Moscow - AFP

08:46 AM GMT

US to push through last-ditch aid package for Ukraine

The Biden administration will push through a last-ditch aid package for Ukraine before Donald Trump takes office on Jan 20.

Jake Sullivan, the US national security advisor, said hundreds of thousands of artillery shells, thousands of missiles, and hundreds of armoured vehicles would be sent by mid-January.

Washington is also preparing to introduce a fresh wave of sanctions against Russia.

08:30 AM GMT

How China is expanding its nuclear weapons arsenal - with Russia’s help

Changbiao in the eastern China Sea was, until recently, an unremarkable and largely uninhabited island.

But rapid construction in recent years has swept away trees and undergrowth to build one of the most sophisticated and closely-guarded government projects: “fast breeder” nuclear reactors.

The territory is now home to the first of two units, which China’s Communist Party says are purely for civilian purposes

Experts and Western officials, however, believe the tiny island could soon become the hub of Beijing’s rapidly-expanding nuclear arsenal.

But what may be more concerning for Western security officials is the fact that Russia appears to be playing a central role in helping China expand its nuclear capabilities by providing vital supplies that help the reactors operate.

Read the full story here.

Changbiao Island

08:22 AM GMT

Pictured: Drone explodes over Kyiv

Russia launched 53 drones to attack the country overnight, the Ukrainian air force said on Friday.

Of 53 drones, it shot down 32 and “lost track” of 16, likely due to electronic warfare.

Two drones left Ukraine-controlled airspace and headed to Belarus, according to the statement.

An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike - REUTERS

08:10 AM GMT

Russia ‘loses 50 soldiers per sq.km’

Russia lost 53 soldiers per sq.km of advance in the autumn, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Moscow’s troops have been advancing at a faster rate than at any point in the war, making key advances towards the key strategic hub of Pokrovsk in Donestk.

But the advances have come at the expense of its men. Russia lost 2,000 troops through death or injury in a single day last month, a record high.

“The Kremlin is continuing to suffer significant manpower losses to make tactical advances in western Donetsk Oblast at the expense of Russia’s ongoing war effort and the medium-term viability of the Russian economy,” the ISW noted.

08:02 AM GMT

We will use any means to avoid defeat, warns Lavrov

Russia will use “any means” to avoid defeat on the battlefield, the country’s foreign minister said in a new interview with Tucker Karlson on Thursday.

Sergei Lavrov accused the West of starting a new Cold War “with a much greater risk of a transition to a hot one”.

“The message is that you, I mean the US and the allies of the US, who also provide these long-range weapons to the Kyiv regime - they must understand that we would be ready to use any means not to allow them to succeed in what they call a strategic defeat of Russia,” he said during the interview with the former Fox News host.

Mr Lavrov added that Washington should cooperate with Moscow “for the sake of the universe”.

Sergei Lavrov gives an interview to US journalist Tucker Carlson in Moscow - via REUTERS

07:49 AM GMT

Russia ‘can’t outmatch Ukraine with artillery barrages’

Russia’s ability to outmatch Ukraine with artillery barrages on the battle has been significantly reduced, according to Western officials.

Moscow’s troops are able to launch 1.5 rounds for every Ukrainian shell fired back, a significant drop from a high of five earlier in the war.

Western officials told Sky News that Russia’s limited defence production lines and strikes by Ukraine against Russian stockpiles had weakened Moscow on the battlefield.

Russia has been using glide bombs to compensate, maintaining a broader advantage.

07:44 AM GMT

