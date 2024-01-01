Zelensky vows 'wrath' against Russian forces amid escalation in strikes

Five people were killed in attacks on Ukraine's southern Odesa region and the eastern city of Donetsk, local authorities said on Monday as the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv escalates.

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to wreak "wrath" against Russian forces in 2024, hours before Ukraine saw attacks on the first day of the year.

Russia and Ukraine have seen an escalation in strikes in recent days, including an unprecedented assault on the Russian city of Belgorod that killed 24 people on Saturday.

The attack came a day after Moscow launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities, killing 39 people in one of the biggest aerial attacks since the war began.

January 1 is a day of mourning in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, where 19 people had been killed, city officials said.

Just hours after midnight on New Year's Day, the Russian-installed head of the occupied Donetsk region said four people had been killed and 13 wounded in "massive shelling" from rockets on its main city.

Zelensky's televised New Year's address featured clips of Ukrainian artillery and fighter jets.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Russia pounds Kharkiv with missiles after accusing Ukraine of killing dozens in Belgorod

Strike on Belgorod that killed more than a dozen 'will not go unpunished', Russia says

‘Too high a price’: Ukraine’s war widows forge a path towards an uncertain future