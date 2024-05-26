Zelenskyy calls on Biden and Xi to join Ukraine peace summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has directly called on his US and Chinese counterparts to join his latest summit for peace in Ukraine.

Speaking from Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Friday, Mr Zelenskyy announced a "global peace summit", co-hosted by Switzerland, starting on 15 June.

He claimed 80 countries have already confirmed their attendance.

But he said: "I am appealing to the global leaders of the world who are still outside the global efforts of the global peace summit.

"To President Biden, the leader of the United States, and to President Xi, the leader of China, we do not want the UN charter to be burned.

"Please show your leadership in advancing the peace."

He added that it must be "real peace - not just a pause in the strikes" after various ceasefire breaches by the Russians.

Finally, he urged: "The efforts of the global majority are the best guarantee that all commitments will be fulfilled."

Printworks and shopping centre targeted this week

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, with a pre-war population of 1.5 million people, is close to the frontline, and has been consistently targeted since the initial invasion in February 2022.

On Thursday, its 'Vivat' printworks, which is the country's largest, was hit by missiles, killing seven people, and destroying an estimated 50,000 books. A further 21 people were injured, Ukrainian officials said.

On Saturday, a strike on a shopping centre killed six people, injured 40, and left a further 16 unaccounted for, local authorities said.

Elsewhere in the city, an additional 11 people were injured as a result of strikes, including a 13-year-old boy.

Just over the border, in Russia's Belgorod region, the regional governor there said four residents died as a result of Ukrainian attacks on Saturday.

Mr Zelenskyy warned a new Russian offensive is being planned northwest of Kharkiv.

Ukrainians and military analysts have repeatedly warned of depleting weapon supplies on the frontline.

Earlier this month the US agreed to a further $2bn (£1.6bn) in military support for Ukraine.

It has consistently resisted calls to send US troops there, in line with NATO's refusal for direct involvement in the conflict.

China has resisted calls by NATO and its member states to take a direct stance against Russia in support of Ukraine.

President Xi hosted Russian leader Vladimir Putin in a show of "friendship" earlier this month.