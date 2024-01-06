Zelenskyy calls for transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Russian assets abroad, totaling approximately $300 billion, must be utilized in support of Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Twitter (X) on Jan. 6.

"This is a historic opportunity to make the terrorist state pay for its terror,” he said.

“The Russian elite and leadership do not care about human lives, but they do care about money above all else. For them, losing assets will be the most painful loss."

Read also: US and allies continue discussions on transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine — Kirby

If these assets are transferred to Ukraine, the Russian elite will "sense the true strength of the international community" and see that the world is stronger than terror, he said.

Using frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine would be a just and legitimate response to Russia's aggression and the right message to all potential aggressors in the world, the president explained, and urged Ukraine's partners to swiftly establish the necessary legal framework in order to accomplish this goal.

Read also: Latvia FM warns of Russia's enduring imperial ambitions, says NATO must prepare long-term deterrence

The U.S., in collaboration with the EU, is exploring legal avenues to redirect $300 billion of Russian assets for Ukraine’s reconstruction and other needs, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Oct. 5.

The G7 is moving closer to the possible confiscation of Russian assets for transfer to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Dec. 16.

The U.S. Senate supported an amendment on Dec. 22 to the bill that would enable seizing frozen Russian assets to help finance Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression.

Washington expects the issue of confiscating Russian assets to be discussed at the upcoming meeting of G7 leaders scheduled for Feb. 24.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine