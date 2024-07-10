Zelenskyy warns the world cannot wait until the US November election to take action to repel Putin

Canadian Press Videos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns the world must not wait for the US election in November to drive back Russia’s offensive against his country. Zelenskyy made the remarks Tuesday while attending this week’s summit of NATO leaders in Washington.

