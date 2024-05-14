Zendaya believes 'the right thing will happen at the right time' amid Euphoria delays

In a new interview with Vogue Australia, the actress opened up about the delayed third season of the hit HBO series in which she plays troubled teenager Rue Bennett. "I'm a firm believer that the right thing will happen at the right time… Things are meant to be the way they're meant to be. I can't speed things up, slow things down.", Zendaya, Vogue Australia. The 27-year-old then went on to explain that she hasn't been working recently, which she admits has been "tough".