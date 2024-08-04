Zendaya Brings Flowers to Tom Holland’s Last ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Show

On Saturday, Zendaya attended boyfriend Tom Holland’s final performance of Romeo & Juliet at the Duke Of York Theatre on the West End in London. She was photographed smiling broadly and carrying a huge bouquet of roses, presumably as a gift to Holland.

The Spider-Man actress was wearing a white tank top under a tan jacket covered in floral appliqués and wide-legged denim jeans. On her feet were a pair of brown Christian Louboutin heels and she was carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag. Zendaya had her blonde hair down and a natural makeup palette.

Holland has been starring as Romeo in the adaptation directed by Jamie Lloyd, opposite actress Francesca Amewudah-Rivers’ Juliet. Though he is known now as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most popular heroes, Holland actually began his career by playing the titular role in Billy Elliot The Musical, a live stage production.

Zendaya has been seen at a number of shows, though she and Holland tend to make discreet exits due to the crowd building up outside the stage door. They have been seen out and about in London, and were even filmed sharing a sweet kiss in the busy city.

In April, Zendaya told Vogue that she “could not be more proud” of Holland’s work on the Shakespeare production, adding, “I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can.”

She also shared her admiration for Holland when it comes to how he handled success after the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. She explained that her “career was already kind of going,” while Holland’s level of fame “changed overnight.”



“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight. One day you’re a kid and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you’re Spider-Man,” she said. “I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully.”

