Zendaya Channels Cher in 2001 Bob Mackie Couture Dress at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Zendaya hit the red carpet in a white satin coat and a body-hugging gold bodysuit to help induct Cher into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19

Arturo Holmes/Getty Zendaya attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 19, 2024

Zendaya is paying homage to Cher — and an iconic 2001 Bob Mackie collection.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, the Dune actress, 28, hit the red carpet in style for the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Zendaya didn't just step out in any designer look, though. According to the actress’ long-time stylist and collaborator, Law Roach, her skin-baring ensemble — featuring a white satin coat and glimmering gold bodysuit adorned with beads — was vintage, pulled from Bob Mackie's 2001 Fall Fashion collection.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Zendaya attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 19, 2024

"Fall 2001 Bob Mackie Couture collection, Foreign Intrigue," Roach, 46, wrote on his Instagram Stories, describing Zendaya's look for the evening. "White silk satin trench coat, with dramatic collar and cuffs, embroidered in gold and diamond iridescent bugle beads and stones."

"Nude illusion halter-gown, entirely hand-beaded in gold, diamond and iridescent bugle beads and aurora-borialus [sic] stones," he continued.

Choosing a Bob Mackie look appeared to be a tribute to Cher, as the "Believe" singer has worn the designer's looks for decades after Mackie was first tapped to dress her in 1967 when she appeared on The Carol Burnett Show. Cher is among the music stars being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

George De Sota/Newsmakers A model wears an outfit from the Bob Mackie Fall Fashion 2001 collection

Her fellow inductees include Mary J. Blige, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

The late Alexis Korner, John Mayall and the late Big Mama Thornton will be honored with the musical influence award, while the late Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and the late Norman Whitfield will receive the musical excellence award. Suzanne de Passe will be presented with the Ahmet Ertegun award.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Cher attends the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Oct. 19, 2024

Challengers star Zendaya and her stylist Roach have long collaborated on their head-turning red carpet looks. One of the pair's most notable outfits came in February this year when Zendaya stepped out for the premiere of Dune: Part Two wearing an archival Mugler robot suit.

The vintage couture design, which first debuted on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in 1995, was made of silver material arranged to look like robotic armor, and featured PVC-covered cutouts throughout, including on the breasts and butt cheeks.

Speaking with Vogue about how she and Roach came up with the idea for the look, the actress revealed that the stylist warned her about "chickening out" at the last minute.

Mike Marsland/WireImage; Samir Hussein/WireImage Zendaya at the premiere of 'Dune: Part Two.'' in February 2024

"He was like, 'Are you being serious? Don't play with me! Don't get me started on something and make me do this, and you're going to chicken out at the last minute and be too scared to wear it,' ” Zendaya recalled during her appearance on Vogue’s “Life in Looks” series.

The outfit ended up being a success, and one of the men who made the suit in the 1990s even attended the fitting and said that the armor “fit like a glove." The whole look seemed “meant to be,” Zendaya told the outlet.

Roach has also been candid about his collaborations with the former Disney star. In a May interview with The Cutting Room Floor, Roach credited Zendaya for helping him find his voice early in his own career.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Law Roach (left) and Zendaya in 2021

“She was always the one advocating for me and making sure I was in these rooms that people thought I didn’t belong in. Even as a young girl, I’m talking about 16, 17 years old,” he said at the time.

He continued, “We’ve sat in boardrooms with clients and companies and CEOs and they would try to make me invisible and she would say, ‘Law has something to say,’ or someone [would] try to talk around me and she’s like, ‘Oh, well he just asked you a question,’ and it was like those small, little things that always when someone would try to take the power, she would hand it right back to me.”

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is taking place on Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, and will be available to stream on Disney+ immediately following the broadcast.

