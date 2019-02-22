Zendaya Just Became Lancôme's Newest Global Ambassador

Three years after she became the face of CoverGirl at just 19 years old, Zendaya has landed her second big makeup contract — this time, with Lancôme. The brand made the announcement Thursday night at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, with other global ambassadors Taylor Hill and Lupita Nyong'o standing by to welcome Zendaya into the Lancôme fam. "I'm so absolutely honored and humbled to be here, especially amongst so many incredible, incredible women," she told the crowd while wearing a gorgeous red lip. "Just to know that I'm standing next to them, and get to be a part of this incredible brand I've known of since I was a little girl to be a symbol of elegance and class." She thanked Hill and Nyong'o for being by her side, as she had her own little fan moment expressing excitement over being near Nyong'o and expecting them to be quick best friends.

Zendaya isn't the youngest Lancôme global ambassador (that's 20-year-old Hill), but she's one of the youngest for the brand. She feels it's the right time for her in her life and career. Speaking with Allure deputy beauty director Elizabeth Siegel, she explained: "This just kind of felt like a natural fit because going into my adulthood and becoming a woman, I guess you could say, [I'm] stepping into this new phase in my life and my career and this felt like the perfect place to do that. You know, where I could take that next step and elevate in that way, so it’s very exciting and it’s crazy."

She said she's always admired Lancôme's "signature style" and "quality products," including her favorite mascara, Hypnôse Custom Volume Mascara. "Mascara is a very special thing. Everyone has their own favorite mascara and that one works," she said.

Lancôme posted the first official photo of Zendaya and needless to say, it's stunning. We can't wait to see what Zendaya brings to the brand and what killer makeup looks she comes up with.

