Zendaya Previews ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Time Jump: “There’s Only So Much High School Drama You Can Deal With”

As Euphoria graduates from high school with its long-awaited third season, Emmy winner Zendaya is just as curious as fans are to see where the HBO series picks up.

“It’s important because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with,” Zendaya recently told Entertainment Weekly on The Awardist podcast. She added jokingly, “‘And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!'”

While the Challengers star said she wasn’t able to share details about the project — which Levinson has described as a “film noir” in the junior installment — she shared it’ll be “fascinating” to see what is to unfold with Rue and the rest of the East Highland crew.

“I don’t actually know much about what is happening,” said the star, who is also an executive producer on the show, known for creator Sam Levinson’s meticulous preparation. “I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening. It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too.”

Euphoria, loosely based on Levinson’s own experiences with drug addiction as a young adult, will commence production in January of next year after a slew of delays, largely as a result of the dual Hollywood strikes in 2023, Levinson’s own approach to creative work and script-writing, as well as the death of star Angus Cloud.

With numerous breakouts like Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Colman Domingo, HBO has allowed cast members to take on additional projects amid their commitment to Euphoria. While there is no word on whether Season 3 will be the drama’s last, it’s hard to imagine scheduling will become easier with future seasons.

A joint production with A24, the glitzy show tracks the life experiences of a group of high schoolers in a fictional California town, as they deal with sex, drugs and relationships. Season 2 was capped by a meta finale of sorts, in which Maude Apatow’s Lexi conducts a play-within-a-show about her friends at Euphoria High.

