Zendaya steals the show at Dune 2 premiere in vintage Mugler robot suit: ‘Outdone herself’

Zendaya has once again proven her fashion icon status, this time at the London premiere for Dune: Part Two.

The 27-year-old actor arrived at Leicester Square on Thursday 15 February looking futuristic in a robot-style outfit, straight from the Thierry Mugler archives. The silver bodysuit, which hails from Mugler’s Fall-Winter 1995 couture collection, was decked out with chromatic sleeves covering her from neck to hands. The metallic ensemble also featured sheer cut-outs over plastic across her midriff and legs.

When the robotic bodysuit was initially unveiled in 1995, it featured a matching headpiece and was modelled with a sheer black cape on the runway. To make it her own, Zendaya accessorised the already eye-catching look with a shiny diamond necklace. The outfit was styled by none other than Law Roach, the Euphoria star’s longtime friend and frequent collaborator.

According to W Magazine, the Mugler catsuit was dubbed the “Machinenmensch” - or Machine Human - and took six months to create at the time. The iconic designer, who died in January 2022 aged 73, collaborated with Jean-Jacques Urcun to make the look, which was inspired by the fictional character Futura from Thea von Harbou’s dystopian novel, Metropolis.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans on social media to once again proclaim Zendaya as the unofficial queen of fashion.

Zendaya attends ‘Dune: Part Two’ premiere alongside celebrity stylist Law Roach (Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi)

“This is SICKENING,” one fan commented on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the chromatic look. “Zendaya has outdone herself.”

“By far one of the best looks this decade,” another person replied.

“Nobody comes close to her and her fashion,” a third user said. “She is unstoppable.”

According to users on X, the Emmy winner unveiled a second look at the Dune: Part Two premiere that same evening: a chic, floor-length gown with a cowl neckline and her short hair slicked back.

Zendaya wasn’t the only Dune cast member to pull out all the fashion stops during Thursday’s premiere. Florence Pugh, who joins the sci-fi film franchise in its second installment as Princess Irulan, stunned on the red carpet wearing a dark brown bedazzled gown with a plunging neckline, hood, and open back.

Timothée Chalamet attended the premiere in a black oversized T-shirt with silver patterned trousers, while his Dune co-star Austin Butler turned heads wearing a long, cape-like black blazer with high-waisted trousers and a white sleeveless shirt. Even actor Anya Taylor-Joy wore a whimsical, white plunging gown with a sheer headscarf.

Throughout the press tour for Dune: Part Two, Zendaya hasn’t shied away from showing off her strong sense of style. Just one day prior, she wore a dark purple three-piece suit set from Roksanda in London, pairing the look with jewellery from Bulgari and Nina Ricci. Earlier this week, Zendaya stepped out for the film’s premiere in Paris wearing a two-piece Louis Vuitton ensemble, which featured a gold rose-embroidered crop top and billowing skirt.

Fans can expect the Spider-Man: No Way Home star to turn heads once again at the 2024 Met Gala, her first time attending the annual fashion event since 2019. In fact, it was recently announced that Zendaya will serve as Met Gala co-chair alongside Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala - which takes place on Monday 6 May in New York City - is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and the dress code is “The Garden of Time”.