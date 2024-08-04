Zendaya Supports Tom Holland with Flowers as He Performs Final “Romeo & Juliet” Show in London

The 'Euphoria' star was dressed casually as she arrived at the Duke of York Theatre in London on Aug. 3

ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images; Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images Zendaya, Tom Holland.

Zendaya is supporting her boyfriend Tom Holland as he takes his final bow in London!

The Challengers star, 27, was spotted arriving at the Duke of York Theatre in London's West End, where Holland, 28, was taking his final bow as Romeo in a production of Romeo & Juliet on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Holland starred alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet.

The Euphoria star was dressed casually, pairing light-wash jeans with a beige jacket and copper stiletto heels. She sported a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag on her arm as she carried a bouquet of flowers into the venue.



SplashNews.com Zendaya in London in August 2024

Previews of the show began in May, and Zendaya has been spotted in England's capital city to support Holland throughout the run.

A source told PEOPLE in April that Holland and Zendaya are all about uplifting one another, especially earlier this year when the former Disney star was "a little stressed" about the release of her sports drama, Challengers.

The film marks one of the biggest, most serious roles in Zendaya's career so far, and she was "worrying about how it would perform," the insider explained.

Cindy Ord/Getty Tom Holland and Zendaya in December 2021

"Getting this role was a really big deal to her," the source added. "She did insane prep for it and has been so involved with every aspect of the film and promotion."

"Her family’s been super supportive throughout all of it, and Tom of course. They’re very, very cute together," they continued.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Zendaya in July 2024

"They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part," another source told PEOPLE of Holland and Zendaya in April.

However, their relationship is serious, and the source added that "there has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality."

