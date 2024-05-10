How to get Zendaya's Challengers on DVD

Zendaya's hit romantic drama Challengers will be coming to home video soon.

The Spider-Man actor co-stars with The Crown's Josh O'Connor and West Side Story's Mike Faist in this sexy sports drama where the rivalry between a tennis champion and his top challenger gets intensely personal.

While the film has just arrived in cinemas, you can already pre-order Challengers on DVD — with Amazon offering a pre-order price guarantee of £8.32 right now.

You can pre-order the film through individual sellers on ebay for £8.99 with a coupon, or pick it up through HMV for £9.99.

An exact release date for the DVD will be announced soon, along with 4K and Blu-ray sets for the movie. Special features are currently pending.

Zendaya recently opened up about feeling "nervous" for the release of Challengers, since she is producing the project in addition to starring in it.

"I always am nervous – I wish I was joking," she told Entertainment Weekly. "From a personal perspective, this is my first time leading a film in this way, so I’ve felt that pressure, that fear, burden, or whatever from the beginning of just wanting to make something that I’m proud of and enjoy it, and sometimes that can be very difficult."

All of the stress that comes with producing a major Hollywood movie (and starring in one too!) appears to have paid off for Zendaya.

Warner Bros.

Challengers has been met with rave critical reviews, with its impressive 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes ranking with Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home among her most popular films.

Challengers is out in cinemas now.

