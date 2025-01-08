Zenith Academy | Morning Blend

CBC

Shivani Trivedi had hopes of staying in Canada after graduating with a master's in medical biotechnology from the University of Windsor in the spring — but if she doesn't find a full-time job in her field within a year, she says she'll go back to India."Shattered" by the lack of jobs, Trivedi said she was "not expecting this.""I made hundreds of applications per day, but still I didn't find any [jobs]," she said. Luckily, through some networking, she found a survival job at a fast food restauran