‘Zero Day’ Trailer: Robert De Niro and Angela Bassett Are Two U.S. Presidents Grappling with a Fatal Cyber Attack

Robert De Niro is in the Oval Office thanks to Netflix limited series “Zero Day.”

The actor and executive produce stars as respected former U.S. President who is tasked with uncovering the terrorists that organized a cyber attack. Angela Bassett plays the current president, with Lizzy Caplan as De Niro’s onscreen daughter. Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Dan Stevens, and Matthew Modine also star. Bill Camp, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg, and McKinley Belcher III guest star.

More from IndieWire

ADVERTISEMENT

The official synopsis reads: “‘Zero Day’ is a limited series starring Robert De Niro as respected former U.S. President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities. As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.”

The series is written and executive produced by co-creators Eric Newman (“Narcos”) and Noah Oppenheim (“The Thing About Pam,” “Jackie”), with “Mad Men” and “The Leftovers” veteran Lesli Linka Glatter as executive producer and director of all six episodes. “Zero Day” is also co-created by Pulitzer Prize winner Michael S. Schmidt, who also serves as writer and executive producer. De Niro and Jonathan Glickman are executive producers as well. The show was announced in 2023.

De Niro said during the 2024 Tribeca Festival Lisboa that his first limited series was akin to starring in three films back to back.

“Doing a limited series is different. It’s a much longer commitment of time, five or six months, and it’s another rhythm,” De Niro said. “Doing a limited series is like doing three feature films in a row.”

He added that he was thankful to not have “six different directors who have different ideas or different ways of working, so they have to be guided into the thrust of the core of the show,” as on other series, since Glatter was the sole filmmaker. De Niro added that collaborating with just one director “makes it simpler.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Zero Day” premieres February 20 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.