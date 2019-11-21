Zero-G? Zero problem for Red Bull F1 team

The Red Bull Formula One team took a pit stop to new levels by performing the task in the weightless conditions of Zero-G in the skies over Russia recently.

The Red Bull team broke their own world record for a pit stop with a time of 1.82 seconds for changing Max Verstappen's tyres at the Brazilian Grand Prix last Sunday (November 17), but this space-age challenge involved using an Ilyushin Il-76 MDK cosmonaut training aircaft at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre in Star City.