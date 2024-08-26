Find out how Zerorez® can help you breathe cleaner air!

The Daily Beast

The first question Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received when he sat down with Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream for his first big TV interview after dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Donald Trump was about reported text messages he sent recently in which he referred to Trump as a “terrible human being,” “barely human,” and “probably a sociopath.” By the end of the interview, he was confronted with the implicit and explicit disapproval from his own family. Kennedy did not dispute the