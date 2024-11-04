Zerorez® wants to get your home holiday ready with a good cleaning!
((SL Advertiser)) Zerorez® cleans carpet, tile and upholstery. For more information or to book an appointment, call 480-507-2419 or visit zerorez.com/phoenix
((SL Advertiser)) Zerorez® cleans carpet, tile and upholstery. For more information or to book an appointment, call 480-507-2419 or visit zerorez.com/phoenix
The 'Vampire' singer says it's a dealbreaker when guys answer yes to one specific question
"I'm Canadian and have been living in the US for a decade now. I will never get used to this."
We can't stop watching this clip of the moment the pair come face-to-face.
Nobody puts Jennifer Grey in the corner – and the Dirty Dancing actress made sure to stand out as she appeared on Good Morning America on November, 1 2024. See her look here...
Tough toenails, folks. Tough toenails.
The Devil Wears Prada actress proved just how stylish a set of knee-high boots can be, styling a pair for date night with her husband Adam Shulman. See photos
Michael Caine has shared that a young Tom Cruise asked him for career advice when the pair first met 40 years ago. Double Oscar winner Caine, now 91, has penned his memoir called “Don’t Look Back, You’ll Trip Over” and in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper he revealed that he met the future …
Mike Tindall has revealed the surprising way he addresses his mother-in-law, Princess Anne. The former rugby player, who is married to Zara Tindall, appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday…
"It’s still on my wall today," the 'It Ends With Us' actress wrote on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 3
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's lease on their former UK home Frogmore Cottage was going to end in order for Prince Andrew to move in back in 2023, according to unknown royal plans.
Louise Redknapp has posed up a storm in a daring outfit as the singer took to Instagram to pose in a slinky negligee
Selena Gomez responds to body-shaming comments on photos from the premiere of her new film Emilia Pérez at the American French Film Festival in Los Angeles.
They're madly in love.
Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has confirmed the future of Bethany Platt's stoma storyline.
Wayne Gretzky and Janet Jones first met on the show ‘Dance Fever’ when they were teenagers
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was in attendance for the second night of Swift's Eras Tour in the Indiana capital
Earlier this season, the "SNL" star defended his Moo Deng sketch after it was misinterpreted as a jab at the "Pink Pony Club" singer.
Cher is known for her love of bold colors, bright sparkles and an outfit that makes you sit up and take notice – so it was a surprise when she attended a Halloween party in a hoodie and cargo pants. See pictures here...
Victoria and David Beckham's luxurious home in London has plenty of room for VB's clothes
"yeah I may be single but at least I don’t have to say 'my vote is cancelling out my boyfriends vote'"—@stillonzoloft