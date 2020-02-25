Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash

SHOWS:

MADRID, SPAIN (FEBRUARY 25, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE SAYING ABOUT GUARDIOLA BEING THE BEST MANAGER IN THE WORLD:

"Because he (Guardiola) has always proved it. First in Barcelona, then in Munich and now in Manchester, I think he has proved that (to be the best coach) but that's it, that's my opinion. People can think differently and there are lots of coaches in football, but yes that's why I say he's the best for me."

STORY: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday (February 25) that his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola is the best manager in the world.

Speaking ahead of their clash in the Champions League last 16, Zidane said Guardiola had proven himself at all the clubs he has coached, including Real's arch-rivals Barcelona and German giants Bayern Munich.