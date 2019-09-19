Zidane slams Real's lack of intensity in PSG defeat

SHOWS:

PARIS, FRANCE (SEPTEMBER 18, 2019)

REAL MADRID COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE SAYING:

"Yes, obviously, they were better than us in every way. They surpassed us in all aspects - in their play, in midfield. But above all, what bothers me is the lack of intensity. At this level of competition, it's problematic if we don't apply the same level of intensity. We started off well in the first 15 minutes. But towards halftime, they were better than us, it was problematic."

STORY: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane fumed at his team's lack of intensity after the 13-times European champions started their Champions League campaign with a chastening 3-0 defeat at Paris St Germain on Wednesday (September 18).

Real, record 13-times European champions, were overwhelmed, especially in midfield, and failed to muster a single shot on target at the Parc des Princes.

Real's French coach admitted his team were outclassed throughout the game and felt a lack of intensity was a worrying sign from his team.

PSG lead the standings on three points, ahead of Club Brugge and Galatasaray, who played out a goalless draw earlier on Wednesday.