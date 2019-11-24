Zidane urges critical Real fans to get behind Bale

SHOWS:

MADRID, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 23, 2019) (REUTERS PICTUIRES - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE)

1. STILL - BALE TOUCHING THE REAL MADRID BADGE ON HIS SHIRT AS HE COME ON AS A SUBSTITUTE

MADRID, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 23, 2019) (LA LIGA/ MEDIAPRO - NO RESALES)

2. SOUNDBITE (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE SAYING:

"I hope that it doesn't become a problem. What I said before is that what we want is that our fans support us from start to finish but we can't control that either, they are within their rights to say what they want but we can't just focus on these boos and whistles. Gareth had 15-20 good minutes when he came on, we focus more on the play and the three points that we were able to get."

3. WHITE FLASH

MADRID, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 23, 2019) (LA LIGA/ MEDIAPRO - NO RESALES)

4. SOUNDBITE (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE SAYING:

"I don't want to say if it was fair or unfair, everyone can have their opinions and decide what they think. The important thing is us, what we need. I said before the game that we need our fans. I can't control it and Gareth can't control it. The only thing I can say is that we need the support of the public always, it's very important."





STORY: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane asked supporters to start backing Gareth Bale and move on from the club versus country row which led to the Wales forward being treated to a cacophony of boos in his side's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad on Saturday (November 23).

Bale's commitment to the 13-times European champions has come under the microscope this week after he helped his nation qualify for Euro 2020 and then joined his team mates dancing alongside a banner saying 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order'.

The 100 million euro ($110.22 million) forward was fiercely criticised in the Spanish media for the celebration and Real fans also turned on him when he came off the bench in the second half of the Liga game against Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real had fallen behind to a Willian Jose strike in the second minute but Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde struck either side of halftime to put the hosts in front, although the mood in the stands changed when Bale came off the bench.

He produced an admirable display in the conditions, however, helping to set up Luka Modric's goal which wrapped up the points for Zidane's side, while he nearly scored in stoppage time.

The 30-year-old Bale's efforts led to a smattering of applause from sections of the crowd and Zidane said he wished everyone could turn a page.

(Production: Jim hatley)