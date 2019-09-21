Zidane warns that Real Madrid do not permit two 'tricky' matches

SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (SEPTEMBER 21, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, SAYING:

"We play against the leaders tomorrow, what we must do is to win, try to win there, there isn't anything else. I know how hard is to be in Real Madrid, we all know that here we cannot have 'tricky' matches. We had one in Paris, we have a great game to move forward and to do things better, that is what we are going to do."

STORY: Zinedine Zidane warned on Saturday (September 21) that Real Madrid cannot have another "tricky" match after the resounding 3-0 defeat to PSG this week as they prepare to face La Liga leaders Sevilla, coached by former Real boss Julen Lopetegui.

Zidane is under renewed pressure after Real were up against an under-strength PSG side on Wednesday (September 18) missing Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe but produced a pitiful display, failing to register a shot on target in a Champions League game for the first time in 16 years.

"I know how hard is to be in Real Madrid, we all know that here we cannot have 'tricky' matches. We had one in Paris, we have a great game to move forward and to do things better, that is what we are going to do," he said.

Lopetegui's coaching reputation was on the line after his short-lived and painful tenure at Real Madrid but he has got off to a flying start in his new role with Sevilla and can serve his former employers a dish of revenge when they visit on Sunday (September 22).

Sevilla top La Liga with 10 points after four games and while Real are also unbeaten and only two points back.

Real will be able to count on captain Sergio Ramos against Sevilla after he missed the PSG defeat due to suspension, although Marcelo is a doubt and Luka Modric is still injured.