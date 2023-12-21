Advertisement

Zimbabwe Cricket: Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta suspended

Madhevere is considered to be one of Zimbabwe's up and coming talents

Zimbabwe cricketers Wesley Madhevere and Brandon Mavuta have been suspended after failing in-house doping tests.

Zimbabwe Cricket said the pair tested positive for a banned recreational drug and will face a disciplinary hearing.

Madhevere, 23, has played two Tests, 36 one-day internationals and 60 T20s; Mavuta, 26, in four Tests, 12 ODIs and 10 T20 internationals.

Both were in the squad for the one-day series against Ireland this month, which Zimbabwe lost 2-0.

The suspensions come after head coach Dave Houghton resigned on Wednesday over Zimbabwe's failure to reach next year's T20 World Cup, saying he had "lost the changing room".