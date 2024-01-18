Zimbabwe v Ireland: Gaby Lewis stars as tourists win rain-hit ODI opener in Harare

First one-day international, Harare Zimbabwe 170 (42.5 overs): Ndiraya 47; Sargent 3-29, Murray 3-32 Ireland 110-0 (13.1 overs): Lewis 65*, Hunter 36* Ireland won by 10 wickets (DLS method) Scorecard

Gaby Lewis' unbeaten 65 helped Ireland secure a 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in a rain-affected opening game in their one-day international series in Harare.

Zimbabwe's innings was reduced to 44 overs, but they were dismissed for 170 after 42.5 overs.

Ashley Ndiraya hit 47 before she became one of Cara Murray's three victims.

Rain reduced Ireland's target to 109 in 21 overs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method which they reached in 13.1 overs with Amy Hunter also unbeaten on 36.

Lewis hit 11 fours and one six as she reached her eighth ODI fifty.

After winning the toss, Ireland put the hosts in and it proved the correct decision as Freya Sargent joined Murray in taking three wickets, producing career-best ODI figures of 3-29.

Ava Canning (2-19), Arlene Kelly (1-22) and skipper Laura Delany (1-15) also bowled impressively while Hunter's two stumpings and a fine catch to dismiss Nyasha Gwanzura continued her good work with the gloves since taking over from the retired Mary Waldron last year.

Ndiraya top-scored for the hosts but received little support as wickets fell regularly.

Sargent took her third wicket when she bowled Michelle Mavunga as Zimbabwe were all out for 170 before heavy rain poured down again.

In the chase, Hunter played the anchor role with Lewis the aggressor as the tourists took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"We had a few days in the conditions and we knew it would turn a bit more than usual," said player of the match Lewis.

"We stuck to our plan which was to play our natural game and take the game on.

"The bowling was absolutely brilliant today. They took it on and it was a great start for us."

The sides will meet again at the same venue on Sunday and Tuesday before the first game of a five-match Twenty20 series takes place on 26 January.