Zion Williamson Gets Coolest Welcome To New Orleans From Drew Brees

Zion Williamson got a hero’s welcome to New Orleans ― from another local hero.

Williamson, fresh off being chosen first in the NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, arrived at his Crescent City hotel room to find a gift from Saints quarterback Drew Brees: a signed football jersey with a note. (See the video below.)

“Welcome to the family,” the Super Bowl XLIV MVP and all-time passing yards leader wrote. “Let’s dance.”

“Let’s dance” has become a Williamson catchphrase.

Brees also wrote on the jersey: “Passing the torch to you!”

In a clip posted by the Pelicans on Tuesday, Williamson appeared genuinely humbled by the gesture. The former Duke star pulled out his cellphone and took a picture of the present. He remarked that it was “my first jersey from a professional athlete.”

It sure beats a basket of muffins from a new neighbor.

“Geez, thank you, Drew Brees,” Williamson said.

