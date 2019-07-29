Zion Williamson makes an appearance at Saints training camp

New Orleans Pelicans lottery pick Zion Williamson is making the rounds in his new city.

The No. 1 overall selection took in Saints training camp from the sidelines as the team prepares for the upcoming season. Williamson was clad in Pelicans gear, lest anyone not recognize the 6-foot-7 power forward.

Williamson was seen smiling and laughing while he watched the team practice.





The former Duke star sat out the majority of the Pelicans' Summer League games due to a bruised left knee he suffered against the New York Knicks. It's unlikely that the injury will affect him during the regular season.

While the Pelicans are beginning a rebuild behind Williamson and other young talents including Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, the Saints are hoping to reach the postseason again one year after a missed pass interference call that many believe cost them a shot at the Super Bowl.