Zlatan called 'Judas' in graffiti on Stockholm building

SHOWS: MALMO, SWEDEN (NOVEMBER 28, 2019) (TV4 - NO USE SWEDEN)

1. ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC STATUE WITH TOILET SEAT HANGING ON ARM

2. TOILET SEAT HANGING ON ARM

3. (SOUNDBITE) (Swedish) MALMO FF SUPPORTER, STEFAN MOLTZER, SAYING:

"One doesn't buy 25 per cent of Hammarby when you're from Malmo. Business is business but soccer is soccer."

4. Reporter asking: Do you hope the statue will be moved now?

5. (SOUNDBITE) (Swedish) MALMO FF SUPPORTER, MY MOLTZER, SAYING:

"Absolutely. Absolutely. It can be moved to southern Stockholm"/ STEFAN MOLTZER PLACING SIGN ON STATUE READING (Swedish): "Should immediately be moved to the Zouth of Ztockholm"

5. (SOUNDBITE) (Swedish) MALMO FF SUPPORTER, HANNA GUSTAVSSON, SAYING:

"Ouch. It really hurts that he did this. Now we have a new women's team and he could have invested money into that instead."

6. GUSTAVSSON HOLDING HER DOG

7. (SOUNDBITE) (Swedish) MALMO FF SUPPORTER, HANNA GUSTAVSSON, SAYING:

"For the people of Malmo, true blue supporters.. catastrophe."

MALMO, SWEDEN (FILE) (TV4 - NO USE SWEDEN)

8. VARIOUS OF STATUE BEING UNVEILED

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN (NOVEMBER 28, 2019) (TV4 - NO USE SWEDEN)

9. VARIOUS OF GRAFFITI READING "JUDAS" ON IBRAHIMOVIC'S APARTMENT BUILDING DOOR

STORY: Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was branded "Judas" in graffiti sprayed on a building he owns in Stockholm on Wednesday (January 27) night following the announcement he had bought a stake in Stockholm club Hammarby.

The entrance to a building owned by the 38-year-old Ibrahimovic was vandalised, police said on Thursday, and Swedish media showed pictures of a gate sprayed with the word "Judas".

Media reported on Wednesday that Ibrahimovic had acquired a stake in Hammarby, prompting angry reaction from fans in Malmo, where he was born and started his professional career.

A Stockholm police spokeswoman said they received a report during the night of graffiti sprayed on the entrance to the building in downtown Stockholm and were treating the incident as vandalism.

A statue of Ibrahimovic, Sweden's leading international goalscorer, outside Malmo Stadium was vandalised on Wednesday and a racist message sprayed on the ground nearby.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a trophy-laden career after leaving Malmo, playing for Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris St Germain and Manchester United before spending the last two seasons in the U.S. Major League with LA Galaxy.

(Production: Ilze Filks)