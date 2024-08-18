Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Scour the Criterion Closet, Take Home ‘A Woman Under the Influence,’ ‘Paris Is Burning,’ and Many More

In the midst of their press tour for Zoë Kravitz’s feature directorial debut, “Blink Twice,” starring romantic partner Channing Tatum, the duo took a not-so-brief pit-stop at the Criterion Closet to score a bevy of cinematic treats. Many of their choices outlined their shared eclectic taste and emphasized a relationship largely based around a love for films of all kind.

“We’re so excited to be here, this is like a dream come true,” Kravitz said as she and Tatum began their shopping spree. “I grew up in video stores, so this is also just a nice feeling cause that’s not really a thing anymore, sadly.”

Though the video was shot prior to the death of Gena Rowlands and posted on the day the news broke, there’s a serendipitous homage to the late actor, as well her husband and collaborator John Cassavetes.

“We love Cassavetes,” Kravitz said pulling “A Woman Under the Influence” off the shelf. “And then also, Gena Rowlands’ performance in this is just one of the best things I’ve ever seen. Also, when we watched it recently, the ending was so crazy. It kind of gets funny.”

“Darkly funny,” Tatum added. “And then I start thinking about my family and I’m thinking about my mom and dad.”

Tatum was also quick to grab Barbara Kopple’s “Harlan County, U.S.A,” describing it as “so punk rock” and giving credit to Kopple for casting him in his first film, “Havoc.” Kravitz then pulled out “Paris Is Burning,” calling the look into the 1980s LGBTQIA ballroom scene “the best documentary of all time.”

Admiring her pick, Tatum said, “The cinematography in this — I don’t think it’ll be matched. It’s a place and time that will never be captured again.”

“It’s incredible,” Kravitz added. “And beautiful and heart-breaking and honest and me and my father quote this movie a lot.”

Picking out Akira Kurosawa’s influential epic “Seven Samurai,” Tatum was reminded of an early experience he had in Los Angeles, where an employee at the rental store Vidiots suggested the film to him.

“I was new in L.A. and I think I just went to Vidiots and I was walking around and I was in the Kurosawa section and someone was like, ‘You like Kurosawa?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know who that is,’ and he was like, ‘Well, here’s “Rashomon” and “Seven Samurai,” have a good weekend.’ And I had an amazing weekend. I had to watch ‘Rashomon’ almost three times I think cause my brain was oozing out of my ears,” said Tatum.

Some of their other picks include “The Vanishing,” “The Fisher King,” “Midnight Cowboy,” and “The Koker Trilogy.” Watch the full video below.

