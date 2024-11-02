Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Still Speaking After Breakup

Since Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum called off their engagement, a source speaking with Page Six has said they are still “in touch” and there’s “no bad blood” between the former couple.

“There was no dramatic falling out between Channing and Zoë. They really just grew apart and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways,” the source added, explaining that they “both handled the breakup very maturely,” but “they came to a mutual realization that they were better off friends than romantic partners.”

The source also shared the perspective of Lenny Kravitz, Zoë’s dad, who apparently has “no hard feelings” towards Tatum.

“He understands that these things happen and just wants them to both be happy,” the source said. The singer and Tatum have become “really close over the past few years,” and the actor “felt a strong bond with Lenny as well. And the feeling was mutual on Lenny’s end.”

As for the actress, she has “been in good spirits amidst the breakup, though pals say she’s has a lot on her mind.”

Another source shared similar revelations with Us Weekly.

“Travel and work were becoming an issue,” the second insider said “They [had] been starting to drift apart and realized they didn’t want the same things.”

The source implied that Tatum has been focused on his daughter Everly, who he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, saying his family is “a priority.”

In October, another source told Us Weekly, “They thrive while being on set together and will be able to get through it. Both of them are very professional and there is no bad blood between them. Film is their passion, so it could bring them back together.”

Kravitz and Tatum were first linked in the summer of 2021 when they were seen enjoying New York City together. They announced they were engaged in 2023 and called off the engagement last month.

