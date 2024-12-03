Zoë Kravitz Ditches Her Usual Black Gown for Cutout Pink Design in First Red Carpet Post Channing Tatum Split

Kravitz walked the red carpet at the 2024 Gotham Awards in New York on Dec. 2

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Zoë Kravitz

Zoë Kravitz continues to awe with her stunning red carpet style.

The Batman actress, 36, attended the 2024 Gotham Film Awards in New York City on Monday, Dec. 2 — her first red carpet appearance since her split from fiancé Channing Tatum, 44.

While walking the red carpet at Cipriani Wall Street, Kravitz strayed from her usual red carpet uniform and opted for a soft pink cutout gown instead of her go-to black. The actress' dress was a strapless design with cutouts at the sides and the skirt fell to the floor. She wore her hair in a middle part and swept back from her face.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Zoë Kravitz

Though neither Kravitz nor Tatum have yet to comment on their breakup publicly, sources told PEOPLE in October that the pair recently went their separate ways after three years together. Fans began to speculate that something was amiss when Kravitz was spotted at several events without her engagement ring.

Related: Channing Tatum Is 'Doing Well' as He and Zoë Kravitz Keep Busy with Work After Their Split (Exclusive Sources)

Black has become something of a signature color for the Blink Twice director. Kravitz attended an intimate dinner hosted by jewelry designer Jessica McCormack in London on Oct. 9, where she wore a long-sleeved, high-necked black minidress. She accessorized with sheer black tights and heels, her hair in a tight updo to accentuate her Jessica McCormack earrings.

Darren Gerrish/WireImage Zoe Kravitz attends intimate dinner hosted by Jessica McCormack on Oct. 9, 2024

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In September, Kravitz stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in a barely there black lace minidress while attending the Saint Laurent SS25 show. She completed the look with black pumps and muted nails and makeup.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Zoe Kravitz on Sept. 24, 2024 at Paris Fashion Week

Related: Zoë Kravitz Steps Out After Channing Tatum Split to Support Big Little Lies Costar Nicole Kidman

Kravitz stepped out for a preview of Broadway’s Cabaret revival in April — once again in her monochromatic color of choice. The X-Men: First Class actress wore a partially sheer minidress, sheer black tights and a black overcoat.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Gotham/GC Images Zoe Kravitz attends 'Caberet' in N.Y.C. on April 16, 2024

Related: Zoë Kravitz Gets Sweet 36th Birthday Tribute from (Shirtless!) Dad Lenny: 'Couldn't Be More Proud of You'

At the time, Kravitz’s stylist, Andrew Mukamal, revealed to Vogue that she was wearing pieces from creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s latest collection for Saint Laurent.

The Gotham Film Awards is an annual industry event that provides recognition for outstanding voices in storytelling, including writers, actors, directors and producers.

