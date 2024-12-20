Zoe Ball hosting her final Radio 2 breakfast show

Zoe Ball is presenting her final edition of BBC Radio 2's breakfast show, after six years in the host's seat.

The 54-year-old announced her departure in November, saying that after "six incredible years" it was "time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family".

Opening the programme on Friday, Ball delivered few adapted lines of One Day More from the musical Les Miserables.

"Another day, another destiny, one final show from me, ZB - only joking I'm not going to sing, let's have some Daft Punk," she said.

She then played the French electronic duo's One More Time, followed by a message she read out from a man who said he was driving home for Christmas early so he could to listen to her last show.

Doctor Who star David Tennant was among the stars paying tribute in a series of pre-recorded messaged.

"You've been so amazing over the last six years, the country is going to miss you," the actor said. "[You're] the best person to have breakfast with. Thank you for letting me come on to your show multiple times and annoy you."

Singer Kylie Minogue said: "Thank you for an incredible six years. The nation loves you and I love you, and every time I've been in to see you, it's been so much fun.

"We've danced around the studio, you, me and your fabulous prod[ucing] squad, shout out to them... it has all happened with you Zoe.

The singer concluded: "Zoe I wish you all the love success and joy and everything you want moving on... we love you."

Speaking on Pause for Thought, Reverend Kate Bottley told Ball: "It's time for you to leave this particular party, and it's going to take a bit of adjusting for everyone.

"But we know you, you'll just keep sparkling and lighting up the room somewhere else... Thank you for keeping this particular party going, particularly on those days when you didn't feel like dancing."

During the programme, Ball also paid tribute to former Radio 2 presenter Steve Wright, who died in February.

"We miss you, darling man, but your magic is always with us, thank you so much for being an amazing broadcaster and a friend to all of our broadcasters," she said.

She will be replaced by Radio 2 afternoon show host Scott Mills [BBC]

Ball will be replaced by Scott Mills, who will move from his afternoon slot in January.

Last month, Ball revealed that she'd had treatment for a jaw condition called TMJ disorder, which she said gives her "awful headaches" when she wakes up.

Ball became the station's first full-time female breakfast presenter when she took over from Chris Evans in 2019.

She took a six-week break from the show over the summer, after a previous break in the spring following the death of her mother.

Announcing her departure last month, she said she would stay "in the Radio 2 crew", promising further details in the New Year about what that would involve.

She promised that her final show would take place "just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans".

'Transformative'

Earlier this week on her show, Ball held back tears as Robbie Williams surprised her with a heartfelt message.

"I just want to say thank you for your services so far to the entertainment world, to BBC Radio 2, to all that have gone before you and who will come after you," Williams said.

"But for you in particular, the transformative thing you do and the kindness you exude is important, and has been important and will be important to people's lives, so congrats to you."

The teary-eyed DJ responded: "Robbie, I love you to bits."

Ball also became the first female host of the Radio 1 breakfast show in 1998, after having co-presented the Saturday morning children's TV programme Live & Kicking.

Ball's Radio 2 programme is the most listened to breakfast show in the UK.

But her audience dipped from nine million when she started to 6.28 million this summer, according to industry figures from Rajar.

She was listed as the BBC's highest-paid on-air female presenter for the 2023/24 period - with a salary between £950,000 and £954,999 - and second overall behind outgoing Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.