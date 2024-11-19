Zoe Ball quits Radio 2 Breakfast, Scott Mills taking over

Zoe Ball has announced she is stepping down as presenter of Radio 2's Breakfast Show in December.

Ball said: “After six incredible years on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family."

She will remain on the station, and said more news on what that would involve would be announced in the new year.

Ball later announced that Scott Mills will be her replacement, moving from his afternoon show slot on the station.

Ball's last show will be on Friday 20 December, "just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans," she told listeners on her Tuesday show.

Scott Mills: "I am beyond excited to be handed the baton" [BBC]

Telling her listeners about her decision, she said: "I've decided it's time to step away from the early alarm call and start a new chapter.

"We’ve shared a hell of a lot, the good times, the tough times, there’s been a lot of laughter. And I am going to miss you cats."

She added she would also miss her colleagues, saying they were "like family to me".

The early morning presenter added: "But I won’t miss the 4am alarm call, if I'm completely honest.

"You know I love you all to bits."

Mills said: “Zoe and I have been such good friends now for over 25 years and have spent much of that time as part of the same radio family here at Radio 2 and also on Radio 1.

"She's done an incredible job on this show over the past six years, and I am beyond excited to be handed the baton.”

Ball said she will miss her listeners and colleagues but not getting up early [Getty Images]

Ball heaped praise on her successor: “Scott and I go way back to our Radio 1 days, when he was doing early mornings before me. He’s been a close friend for years, and I’m beyond thrilled it’s him taking over the Breakfast Show.

Breakfast has always been his dream. He’s not only a blooming brilliant producer but one of the best in radio. I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”

Trevor Nelson, who currently presents in the evenings Monday to Thursday, will replace Mills as the presenter of the 2pm to 4pm weekday afternoon show from January.

Nelson said: "I'm looking to have lots of fun and will be bringing a bit of soul to the new show."

Meanwhile, DJ Spoony will extend his weekly edition of The Good Grove (Friday nights - 9-11pm) to four weekly shows on Monday – Thursday nights and Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco will be extended from one to two hours, kicking off on Friday nights at 9pm.

Ball hosted the BBC One Saturday morning children's show Live and Kicking in 1997 [BBC]

Ball first joined BBC Radio in October 1997 as the co-host of the Radio 1 Breakfast Show with co-presenter Kevin Greening. From October 1998 to March 2000, Zoe hosted the programme solo, the first woman to do so.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: "Zoe has woken up the nation on Radio 2 with incredible warmth, wit and so much joy since January 2019.

"I’d like to thank her for approaching each show with as much vim and vigour as if it were her first. I’m thrilled that that she'll remain an important part of the Radio 2 family."

The latest figures from radio industry body Rajar state that Ball's programme is the most listened to breakfast show in the UK, with 6.3 million listeners.

BBC Radio 2 is also the UK’s most listened to radio station, with a weekly audience of 13.3 million, according to the figures.

At the 2024 Audio and Radio Industry Awards, also known as the Arias, Scott Mills won gold for the best music entertainment show, while Balls won bronze for the best music breakfast show.