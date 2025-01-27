Zoe Ball surprises Scott Mills with tearful message as he kicks off Radio 2 Breakfast Show

Scott Mills (L) has taken over the breakfast show from Zoe Ball (R) (PA Wire)

Zoe Ball shared a tearful message to Scott Mills as he kicked off his BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Monday.

The 51-year-old has taken over from Zoe Ball, who announced in November last year that she was stepping down to “focus on family”, having replaced Chris Evans in the slot in 2019.

During his inaugural show, the former show host was overcome with emotion as she wished him well in a surprise message and told her pal that he was “born to” front the popular radio show.

She shared: “Hello you, it's me Zoe. I think I’m more excited about your first show than you will be right now.

“I keep getting really tearful. I'm so proud of you, I just need you to know that.

“You are so born to do this, and I've just swallowed an egg custard so I can't breathe.”

Mills presented with a cake in the shape of an alarm clock (Sarah Jeynes/BBC)

Ball, who left the role in December, wasn’t the only famous face to share their support for Mills on his first day as Davina McCall also praised the broadcaster.

The Masked Singer star said: “Scott, it's Davina. Oh my goodness, you are amazing. I mean, love it. How long have I been a fan, Scott? Like, forever!

“I know how much this means to you. I know how hard you have worked throughout your entire career and I also know what an amazing broadcaster you are.

“I am so happy for you Scott Mills. And brace yourself, I'm coming to get you!”

During the broadcast, Mills was taken by surprise when Stockport Train Station was temporarily renamed "Scottport" to mark his first day. Adding to the celebration, a choir performed a medley of hits reimagined with his name, including Only the Way is Scott, Scott's Stuff, Scott in the Name of Love, Scott Right Now, and Scott's Gotta Get Through This.

Mills said he is still finding it “quite hard to process that this is happening” as he began hosting the Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Monday morning.

He opened his show, saying: “Here we go then, Monday the 27th of January 2025 and this is the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2.

“And I can’t believe I am finally saying those words, as a radio presenter and a radio fan all my life. I’m still finding it quite hard to process that this is happening, if I’m honest.

“If I think too much about the previous occupiers of this show, it becomes mind-blowing to me, for a kid who wanted to be on the radio but wasn’t sure he had the self-confidence to be able to actually do it.

“The aim here is to make you smile, to bring up your mood, to make you shoulder and head dance in bed, or in the shower, or in the car, or in the kitchen, and to keep your spirits up on mornings when maybe you don’t feel so great.”

Mills told listeners he wanted them to reach out “any time you feel like it”, adding: “It’s your voice, your stories and your life that’s going to make this show into something that I really hope you come to adore and look forward to every day. That’s my aim.”

He vowed to “give it absolutely everything”, saying: “I’ve worked at the BBC for 25 years now, on the radio – a lot of you may well have grown up listening to me.

“I’m sure a lot of you will not have much idea about me at all.

“Either way, if you could make me part of your morning routine, it would honestly mean so much because, believe me, I’m going to give it absolutely everything I’ve got. I really hope you enjoy it. Let’s go.”

The first track he played was Robbie Williams’ Rock DJ, from the 2000 album Sing When You’re Winning, saying afterwards: “This might be the best day of my life, apart from getting married.”

Mills is joined on the show by newsreader Tina Daheley and traffic and travel reporter Ellie Brennan.

Mills began his career with a local commercial station in Hampshire at the age of 16. He has hosted some of the BBC’s biggest shows, including joining BBC Radio 1 in 1998 and becoming a host of the station’s early morning breakfast show.

Mills is joined on the show by newsreader Tina Daheley and traffic and travel reporter Ellie Brennan (Sarah Jeynes/BBC)

He presented a variety of programmes on Radio 1 before launching his popular eponymous show in 2004, which aired between 1pm and 4pm, and later fronting The Official Chart Show from 2018.

Chris Stark joined as a co-presenter on the Scott Mills show in 2012 and the pair became popular thanks to a number of humorous segments including Innuendo Bingo.

Mills has also co-hosted Saturday morning shows on BBC Radio 5 Live with Stark, and has presented the Eurovision Song Contest, commentating alongside Rylan Clark, as well as sitting in for Ball.

He moved to BBC Radio 2 in 2022 to take over the weekday afternoon 2pm to 4pm slot from veteran presenter Steve Wright, who died last year.

In 2024, Mills won BBC reality show Celebrity Race Across The World with his husband, Sam Vaughan.