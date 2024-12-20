Zoe Ball's career in photos from Radio 1, to Strictly, to BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show
Zoe Ball has officially left the studio, marking her last day as a BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show presenter after six years.
The 54-year-old TV and radio star, who has presented shows from Top of the Pops to Children in Need across her career, confirmed last month that she was moving on to something new.
Announcing her departure in November, Ball said she wanted to spend more time with her family and was “really chuffed” to hand the baton to Scott Mills.
Addressing her departure, Ball said: "You know I think the world of you all, listeners, and it truly has been such a privilege to share the mornings with you, to go through life's little ups and downs, we got through the lockdown together, didn't we?”
However, she joked that she wouldn’t miss the 4am wake-up calls.
Zoe Ball's career in photos
Growing up with her dad, television personality Johnny Ball, it wasn’t long before she followed in her father’s footsteps and ventured into broadcasting.
When she fronted Top of the Pops in 1996, it was clear that her passions lay with the world of music. She gained international recognition as the first female radio presenter to host the Radio 1 Breakfast Show solo in 1998.
Her time on Radio 1 lasted until 2000, when she chose to step away to focus on having a family. She left the studio by playing the last song, Music Sounds Better With You by Stardust.
She’s since reflected on her time at the show as “quite wild”, adding: “I saw my old team recently and we were like, 'God, do you remember when we went to France for the Euros and I broke Simon Mayo's ankle playing five-a-side football?’”
From fronting some of the nation’s most favourite television and radio shows to slipping on her dancing shoes and taking to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom in 2005, she’s done it all over the last three decades.
And while her earlier years were filled with a party lifestyle, she much prefers to be in bed by 10pm these days.
Here, we take a look at some of her best career moments in photos...