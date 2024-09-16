Zoe Ball's concerned fans beg for answers as Scott Mills replaces her on BBC Radio 2 for another week

Concern is growing for Zoe Ball (pictured) as Scott Mills continues to sit in for her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show (BBC)

Zoe Ball’s worried fans have pleaded for answers after it was confirmed she will missing from her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show for another week.

The 53-year-old beloved broadcaster has been mysteriously missing from the airwaves since August 8, with Gaby Roslin and Scott Mills covering for her since then.

Mills will continue to stand in for the mum-of-two all this week, while DJ Spoony and OJ Borg will be taking on Mills’ usual afternoon slot.

A spokesperson for the BBC has said that Ball will return later this month but there is still no confirmation of an exact date or why she has been absent.

Many flocked to social media to voice their concern.

Scott Mills has been covering for Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 since August 12 (Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

"What has happened to Zoe Ball? She's been off the Radio for 5 weeks in total - no mention of her whatsoever the last few weeks. I hope she's ok," wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter.

While another penned: "I hope #ZoeBall is OK”.

Ball previously took some time out from her radio show earlier this year due to needing emergency dental care and the death of her mother Julia from cancer.

The former wife of Fatboy Slim was bereft by the loss of Julia, sharing a heart-breaking tribute to her online.

It read: "Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts. We are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other. Your grace & your smile that lit up every room you were in, will light the stars to guide us."

Zoe Ball was left bereft by the death of her mother Julia (pictured) to cancer earlier this year (Zoe Ball)

When taking over Ball’s breakfast show on August 12, Mills admitted to listeners that he had not expected to be there himself.

He said: "If you set your alarm every morning to go off at 6:30am and normally Zoe comes on, please do not freak out. You have not overslept. If you've just put us on this morning, it's Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks. I'm sending you all my love Zo', as are the team."