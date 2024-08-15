Zoe Ball's Radio 2 replacement Scott Mills forced to interview own husband as presenter remains absent

Scott Mills found himself having to interview his own husband live on air as he continued to cover Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show after she took unexpected leave.

During Wednesday’s show, Mills, 51, chatted to his other half Sam Vaughan-Mills, 35, about their upcoming stint on Celebrity Race Across The World.

After introducing Vaughan-Mills along with TV presenter Jeff Brazier, 45, who is also taking part in the second series of the hit BBC One show, Mills admitted he felt “weird” about the situation.

“This is so weird, it’s really weird Jeff - will you help me through it?” he jokingly asked impartial Brazier.

Scott Mills pictured with husband Sam Vaughan-Mills and Jeff Brazier after interviewing them (Instagram @BBCRADIO2)

Elaborating on his predicament, Mills said: “We talk to each other, but we’ve never done it on the radio. Because this was supposed to be Zoe interviewing you, me and Sam, but then now I’m the host and it changes things.”

“Slightly different dynamics,” agreed Brazier, who seemed bemused by it all.

Scott Mills and husband Sam Vaughan-Mills (pictured) are competing in the upcoming series of Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC)

The surprising move comes after Good Morning Britain host Ed Balls received backlash for interviewing his wife on the ITV daytime show last week, with many viewers online branding it a “conflict of interest”.

Mills has been sitting in for Ball since Monday.

She has been mysteriously missing from the airwaves since Friday when Gaby Roslin took her place.

Mills sparked concern that Ball could be off for “weeks” as he introduced Monday’s show.

He began: “Good Morning. You weren't expecting me were you? Welcome to Monday. It's Scott Mills.”

The BBC have confirmed to the Standard that Zoe Ball is expected to be off from her radio show until September (PA Archive)

Addressing the confusion, he continued: “If you set your alarm every morning to go off at 6.30 and normally Zoe comes on please do not freak out. You have not overslept.

“I'm here doing the Breakfast Show do not panic. It's early. You aren't late for work. It's Monday 12th August.”

Following the 8am news bulletin, the broadcaster once again addressed filling for Ball and said: "If you've just put us on this morning, it's Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks.

“I'm sending you all my love Zo' as are the team.”

The BBC have since confirmed to the Standard that Ball will not return to her morning show until September.