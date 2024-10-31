Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum's relationship 'fizzled fast'

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were together for three years credit:Bang Showbiz

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum's romance "fizzled fast" after they finished promoting 'Blink Twice'.

The psychological thriller film was Zoe's directorial debut, while Channing played a starring role in the movie - but their romance collapsed "after their press tour wrapped".

An insider told Us Weekly: "Ultimately once the project ended, they realised they were on different pages with what they wanted. It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped."

The Hollywood duo recently ended their engagement, and a source has now suggested that they were never in any rush to tie the knot.

The insider shared: "Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar."

Zoe and Channing called time on their romance after three years together. However, the celebrity duo have so far remained tight-lipped about their break-up.

By contrast, Zoe previously praised Channing, 44, for helping her to navigate her directorial debut.

The actress-turned-director - who is the daughter of music star Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet - admitted to battling self-doubts while she helmed the thriller film - which was released earlier this year - and Zoe explained how Channing supported her through the process.

Zoe, 35, told PEOPLE: "After the first day of filming, I was just like, ‘Oh, my God. I don't know what I've gotten myself into.' And then the edit process was very long, and the movie did not work, for a very long time.

"It was like this cycle. There'd be good days, and bad days, and he just kind of had to be like, ‘Which version of Zoe is walking into the house today? Is she excited, or is she a puddle?’"