Zoe Saldaña Is Open to a ‘Crossroads’ Sequel but Says ‘It Would Only Work’ With Britney Spears Returning

Zoe Saldaña is open to working on a sequel to the road trip comedy-drama “Crossroads,” in which she starred alongside Britney Spears.

While playing a game of Variety‘s “Know Their Lines,” Saldaña weighed in on whether or not she would reprise her role as Kit from the 2002 film. She also shared a few conditions she believes the hypothetical sequel should meet.

“Why not, you know?” Saldaña said. “But I feel like it would only work if Britney comes back and plays her character again — and Taryn Manning does as well, and Anson Mount. And that we write realistic sort of scenarios for them. That would be beautiful.”

Saldaña noted the rise in popularity of sequels over time and how “we’ve been living the last 20 years in the world of sequels.” She added, “Usually, you thought that sequels were only for action movies or superhero movies, and now, sequels can live in all kinds of genres.”

“Crossroads” follows three childhood friends — Lucy (Spears), Kit (Saldaña) and Mimi (Taryn Manning) — who, after eight years apart, rediscover their friendship on a cross-country trip. Anson Mount, Kim Cattrall and Dan Aykroyd also starred in the coming-of-age film.

“It was so fun, but it was also, like, the first time that I was around a big pop star,” Saldaña said of Spears, who made her feature film acting debut in “Crossroads.” “And she was just so sought after, and yet, she was so down to earth and kind and approachable.”

She continued, “And I loved that the whole sort of, like, immediate production was all women. Producers, the filmmaker, casting director, the cast — being around an all-woman kind of world gave me just a nice little kick. I was like, ‘Oh, I wanna be like this all the time.'”

