Zoo’s Andean Bear 'Picks' Eagles to Win Super Bowl

A resident Andean bear named Bjorn at New York’s Rosamond Gifford Zoo has made the Philadelphia Eagles her pick to win the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Given the choice between two boxes, Bjorn seemed initially keen on the Kansas City Chiefs. Eventually, though, Bjorn made off with the Eagles box, ripping it open and munching on snacks hidden inside.

“Noooo we didn’t rig the vote by putting peanut butter in the Eagles box why would you even suggest that hahaha….?”, the zoo said jokingly on their official X account. Credit: Rosamond Gifford Zoo via Storyful