Zoo announces death of 'miracle' baby giraffe

A Hampshire zoo has announced the death of a "miracle" three-month-old baby giraffe.

Marwell Zoo said Mbonisi, a Rothschild's giraffe born in August, died after suffering an infection.

The calf surprised zookeepers when he was born as his mother, Ruby, was on birth control.

In a statement the zoo said Mbonisi's death would be "felt deeply" and the giraffe had "quickly captured all our hearts".

The statement described Mbonisi as having a "determined and curious spirit".

"Although he overcame an early infection as a newborn, his condition remained delicate and there was a high risk of further complications," the zoo said.

Staff said in recent weeks zoo keepers and the veterinary team had been closely monitoring Mbonisi, after tests showed he had developed another infection.

His condition worsened on Thursday, with the infection progressing.

The zoo said: "Our teams did everything they possibly could to try to save Mbonisi, but sadly, it became evident that euthanasia was the best option to prevent further suffering."

It confirmed it would be performing a full post mortem to understand the cause of Mbonisi's condition.

"Mbonisi was loved by all who met him and his loss will be felt deeply, especially by his devoted keepers and veterinary team who cared for him each day," it said.

"We respectfully ask for your understanding and respect to allow our animal care teams some privacy while they come to terms with this loss.

"Thank you, as always, for your compassion and support during this difficult time."

You can follow BBC Hampshire & Isle of Wight on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.

More on this story

Related internet links