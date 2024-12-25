Zoo 'delighted' after aardvark birth

A zoo says it is "delighted" to have grown its aardvark family after the birth of its newest arrival.

Colchester Zoo welcomed the baby on 23 November, which is residents OQ and Koos' first birth together, but OQ's 12th offspring.

Koos arrived in October 2023 from Chester Zoo as part of a breeding recommendation, in the hope that he would successfully raise young.

A spokesperson from Colchester Zoo said: "[We] are delighted to see that Koos has settled in really well and the pair have managed to welcome another addition to the group, helping towards the conservation of this species."

Aardvark fact file

These animals are easily recognisable by their long snout and pointy ears [PA Media]

Aardvarks are found in sub-Saharan Africa, all the way down to South Africa

The mammal is currently listed as "least concern" on the IUCN Red List of threatened species

The name means "earth pig" in Afrikaans and their short, powerful limbs with shovel-shaped claws make them excellent diggers

In the wild their burrows can be up to 13 metres long

An aardvark's tongue is about 30cm long and is used to catch termites and ants and they can eat up to 50,000 insects each night

Aardvarks are nocturnal which is why they are usually asleep in their burrows, or at the zoo, during the day

Their average lifespan while in captivity is 23 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Essex news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

More like this story

Related internet links